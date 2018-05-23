Triumph Bonneville range and Street Triple get new colours: India-spec models won’t have them anytime soon, here’s why!

Triumph Motorcycles has just updated its Bonneville range and the Street Triple with new colour options. In the Bonneville family, the British motorcycle manufacturer has given new shades to the Thruxton R and the T120. Starting with the former, the Triumph Thruxton R ditches the matte black colour scheme and now adopts the Competition Green colour. The Triumph Bonneville T120 is no behind in this regard and gets a new dual tone shade of Fusion White and Aegean Blue. With this, the manufacturer has retired the dual tone shade of Cranberry Red and Aluminium Silver. The company's Triumph Bonneville T120 Black, that is not sold in India, now gets a new matte black colour option and it has replaced the matte Graphite shade.

The single-seater Triumph Bonneville Bobber also gets a new colour in the form of Khaki Green and the new shade has replaced the Ironstone Grey option. The company will also replace the silver and matte black shades on the Street Triple RS with Crystal White and glossy black colours respectively. Sadly, the new colours are limited only for the UK as of now. As far as India launch is concerned, the sources of Express Drives close to the development deny the possibility of these new colours arriving India anytime soon and add that there are certain shades that are meant for international markets only.

In other news, the company has recently launched the new 2018 Tiger XCx adventure tourer at a price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). At the time of launch, the company had announced that the motorcycle has received over 100 updates when compared to the previous model. The new 2018 Triumph Tiger XCx gets power from a 1215cc inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 141 bhp and 122 Nm. Prime highlights of the full-size ADV include full LED headlamps, coloured instrumentation, cornering lights, hill hold assist, backlit switchgear with a five-way joystick and a lot more.