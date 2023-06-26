Triumph-Bajaj motorcycles to make London debut tomorrow ahead of India launch

The Triumph-Bajaj scrambler and roadster will make their debut in London ahead of their India launch on July 5.

The two motorcycles from the Triumph-Bajaj partnership are nearing their launch in India, however, ahead of their launch here, the two motorcycles, one scrambler and the other a roadster will make their debut in London tomorrow.

The Triumph-Bajaj roadster and scrambler are the first products to have spawned in this partnership, and spy shots of them being tested in India and abroad have surfaced numerous times, revealing lots about them.

The two motorcycles will sport USD suspension, monoshock at the rear, alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, bar-end mirrors, a semi-digital instrument cluster, radially-mounted front brake, and more.

One aspect of the motorcycle that remains a mystery though is the engine specifications. The motorcycles are running a liquid-cooled engine, however, the displacement and power figures have not been revealed. That is expected to change tomorrow when they make their debut in London.

The India launch will take place on July 5, post which Bajaj will handle the sales and service of these motorcycles. Multiple dealerships have been opened ahead of their official launch, and when launched in India, expect them to be priced at around Rs 2.5 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.