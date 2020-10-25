Touring seat for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: For long distance riding

I got a ‘touring seat’ fitted, from Royal Enfield. Available for Rs 4,000, it is the same size as the stock seat. The construction, however, is vastly different. More details here!

By:October 25, 2020 11:20 AM
royal enfield interceptor 650Representational image

If you don’t want your riding experience to take a back seat, choose the right seat. Last year, while riding the Royal Enfield Interceptor, after about 100 km I had to take a break because I found the seat a bit too soft for comfort (on longer rides). This week, on the same bike, I could ride far longer, without getting tired.

What changed?

I got a ‘touring seat’ fitted, from Royal Enfield. Available for Rs 4,000, it is the same size as the stock seat. The construction, however, is vastly different.

Cover: Its cover is made of vinyl, in a quilted pattern, giving it a distinctive look.

3D net: The bi-elastic mesh evenly distributes weight for increased comfort.

Cushion: The seat uses higher density foam as compared to a regular seat.

Base: The base of which it is made from is the same as a stock seat, so it’s easy to fit.

The company says touring seats are designed by engineers who specialise in ergonomics, and undergo vibration, endurance, water-ingress and pressure tests. Currently, Royal Enfield offers touring seats not only for the Interceptor, but for all its motorcycle models. In addition to a seat, riding comfort on a motorcycle is also a function of ‘finding’ the right seating position, engineering of the motorcycle itself (fewer vibrations) and road surface, among others.

