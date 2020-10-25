Touring seat for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: For long distance riding

I got a ‘touring seat’ fitted, from Royal Enfield. Available for Rs 4,000, it is the same size as the stock seat. The construction, however, is vastly different. More details here!

If you don’t want your riding experience to take a back seat, choose the right seat. Last year, while riding the Royal Enfield Interceptor, after about 100 km I had to take a break because I found the seat a bit too soft for comfort (on longer rides). This week, on the same bike, I could ride far longer, without getting tired.

What changed?

I got a ‘touring seat’ fitted, from Royal Enfield. Available for Rs 4,000, it is the same size as the stock seat. The construction, however, is vastly different.

Cover: Its cover is made of vinyl, in a quilted pattern, giving it a distinctive look.

3D net: The bi-elastic mesh evenly distributes weight for increased comfort.

Cushion: The seat uses higher density foam as compared to a regular seat.

Base: The base of which it is made from is the same as a stock seat, so it’s easy to fit.

The company says touring seats are designed by engineers who specialise in ergonomics, and undergo vibration, endurance, water-ingress and pressure tests. Currently, Royal Enfield offers touring seats not only for the Interceptor, but for all its motorcycle models. In addition to a seat, riding comfort on a motorcycle is also a function of ‘finding’ the right seating position, engineering of the motorcycle itself (fewer vibrations) and road surface, among others.

