Tork T6X spotted testing for the first time: India’s first ever electric bike likely to go on sale this year

Tork T6X, India's first ever electric motorcycle that once made it into the headlines for all the right reasons has been snapped testing for the first time ever, courtesy Zigwheels. Over two years back, Tork Motors announced the pricing of the T6X for India at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and the fully electric bike also received over 1,000 bookings in just 24 hours. After that, there was no news about the motorcycle. The latest spy images show the Tork T6X wrapped in heavy camouflage and looks in a production-ready stage. Powering the Tork T6X is a 6 kW electric motor that is good for developing a maximum torque output of 27 Nm. The company had announced that the T6X has the ability to reach a top speed of 100 kmph and a single charge offers a decent range of 100 km. The motorcycle also gets a fast charging feature, all thanks to which the battery can be charged up to 80 percent in just one hour of charging.

Tork T6X to get a disc brake at both ends (Image source: Zigwheels)

In the images, one can see that the motorcycle will come with a sporty styling that looks evident from the sharply designed headlamp and fuel tank. Being an electric bike, the latter will be used as a storage compartment. The Tork T6X gets conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. As far as features go, the new Tork T6X will likely get a coloured instrumentation with smartphone connectivity. The bike might also offer an LED headlamp for better illumination in the dark.

Tork T6X gets power from a 6kW electric motor (Image source: Zigwheels)

In terms of safety, the bike gets disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) might also be offered at least as an option. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, what do you think of the Tork T6X. Let us know in the comments section below.

Image Source: Zigwheels