Tork Motors to hike prices of Kratos and Kratos R from January 1

The company will also offer price protection to all the bikes that are being rolled out for deliveries on or before December 31 2022

Electric two-wheeler maker, Tork Motors has announced a marginal price hike of its electric motorcycle Kratos and Kratos R. The effective cost from January 1 2023 will be Rs1.32 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra) and 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra).

Currently, the Kratos is priced at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra) and is available in white colour only and the Kratos R is priced at Rs 1,37 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra) and comes in four colour options white, blue, red and black.

The company will also offer price protection to all the bikes that are being rolled out for deliveries on or before December 31 2022. The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled this minimal price hike.

This is the first price hike on the e-motorcycles, post its launch of the promotional price in January, this year. The company recently launched its first-ever experience centre in Pune for unmatched sales and after-sales experience and will be opening touchpoints, in seven cities, by the end of this financial year.

At present, Tork Motors is delivering the e-motorcycles in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad and will soon start deliveries in other markets.