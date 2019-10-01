Tork Motors sets up its first EV charging station in India: Gears up for a likely electric motorcycle launch in December 2019

Tork Motors, yes the Pune-based start-up, has just set up its first electric vehicle charging station in India. The charging station is located at Cafe Peter’s Bund Garden Road outlet in Pune. Tork Motors says that this charging station is compliant with the Indian EV specifications. It will also help charge any electric vehicle that has a GB/T plug. The company aims to set up more of such charging stations, starting with Maharashtra and then move to other regions. The new electric vehicle charger has got a secure connector that will help provide a fast charging option too. They have the capability of charging up to a 100V battery. In the coming days, the company will also add a plethora of chargers that will cater to almost every EV available in the market.

Launching the first charging station, Kapil Shelke, founder and CEO of Tork Motors said, “With the launch of our first EV charging station, we seek to drive the adoption of e-vehicles and especially electric motorcycles in India. We are excited to unveil the first public fast-charging station in our home city of Pune and consider it to be a step towards creating an easy to discover and accessible Tork charging network, reflecting our company’s vision. This move is also in line with our growth plans of offering a holistic and hassle-free experience to the consumer.”

Tork Motors showcased it T6X electric motorcycle a few years ago. The motorcycle was also spotted testing a couple of times. While the company had hinted at a launch towards the end of this year, we are yet to see showrooms. The EV charging station is the first hint that the company is very much on its way to launching the motorcycle. On launch, the T6X will be an able competitor to the Revolt RV400. We hope they keep the price below Rs 1 lakh.