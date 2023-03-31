The 3S facility will also cater to sales and after-sales requirements of the patrons in the region.

TORK Motors inaugurates its first dealership in Surat, Gujarat. Spread across 1500 sq ft, the facility will cater to sales and after-sales requirements. Located in the Nana Varacha area, the dealership will address the demand for TORK Motors products in and around Surat city.

The new dealership will display the KRATOS-R motorcycles in the showroom area, giving the touch and feel experience of KRATOS-R to the visitors. The outlet has an 1100 sq ft area to address after-sales or service requirements of existing and prospective customers.

On the inauguration, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, TORK Motors, said, “ We are bullish about amplifying our footprint in the country and are looking forward to launching 10 more outlets across India by the end of this financial year. Additionally, to cater to the high demand for KRATOS-R from our customers, we have also inaugurated our first micro-factory at Chakan in Pune, committing speedy deliveries of the electric motorcycle.”

Tork Motors launched its flagship motorcycle KRATOS-R in 2022. Since its launch, the company has received numerous bookings. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh ex-showroom Surat after subsidy in Gujarat.