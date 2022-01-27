Tork launches Kratos, Kratos R electric motorcycle: Priced from Rs 1.08 lakh

The new Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles have been launched at an effective price of Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune. Check out their specs, range, and other details here!

Tork Motors has finally ventured into the electric two-wheeler space of India. This Pune-based start-up first showcased its Tork T6X concept electric motorcycle back in 2016. Now, after nearly six years, this Bharat Forge-backed company has launched two electric motorcycles in India. They are Tork Kratos and Kratos R, and these electric motorcycles have been launched at an effective price of Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune. Bookings for the same are now open while deliveries will begin in a phased-wise manner across the country.

Tork Kratos, Kratos R: Key Specifications

The Tork Kratos gets a 7.5kW electric motor that’s good for 5.36 hp and 28 Nm while the Kratos R gets a 9kW motor that develops 6 hp and 38 Nm. Both these electric motorcycles feature a 4kWh Li-ion battery pack and they are claimed to deliver a range of 180 km on a single charge in ideal conditions. They get three riding modes too, namely Eco, City & Sport, and the range in these riding modes are rated at 120 km, 100 km, 70 km per charge respectively.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Talking about charging time, both these electric bikes can be fully charged in 4-5 hours using a regular charger. The Kratos R gets fast charging too that can juice it by up to 80 per cent in less than one hour. In terms of performance, the Tork Kratos has a top speed of 100 kmph while the Kratos R’s top speed is rated at 105 kmph. Both these electric motorcycles can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds and 3.5 seconds respectively, and they get a reverse mode too.

Tork Kratos, Kratos R: Price, Colours & Availability

The new Tork Kratos is offered in a sole White colour scheme while the Kratos R is available in White, Blue, Red, and Black colours. Talking about price, the Tork Kratos and Kratos R have been launched at Rs 1.92 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh. However, thanks to FAME II and state government subsidies, its effective ex-showroom price in Pune starts from Rs 1.08 lakh. The company says that these electric bikes will be delivered in a phased-wise manner across India, with phase 1 cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.