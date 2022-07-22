Tork Kratos, Kratos R electric motorcycle deliveries begin in India

The deliveries of the Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles have begun in India. They are currently priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune respectively.

Pune-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Tork Motors, launched the new Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles in January this year. They are priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune respectively. While their deliveries were initially about to begin in April, they got delayed due to supply chain woes. Now, the company has finally started the deliveries of its electric motorcycles.

Tork Motors delivered 20 units of the Kratos and Kratos R on day one. These all-new electric motorcycles were handed over to the customers from the company’s headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra. It is worth mentioning that Tork Motors is currently offering its products in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi only. The company plans to expand its presence to other cities in a phased-wise manner.

Talking about specifications, the Tork Kratos gets a 7.5kW electric motor that’s good for 5.36 bhp and 28 Nm while the Kratos R gets a 9kW motor that develops 6 bhp and 38 Nm. Both these electric motorcycles feature a 4kWh lithium-ion battery pack and they are claimed to deliver a range of 180 km on a single charge in ideal conditions.

They get three riding modes, namely Eco, City & Sport, and the range in these riding modes are rated at 120 km, 100 km, and 70 km per charge respectively. Tork claims that both these electric bikes can be fully charged in 4-5 hours using a regular charger. The Kratos R gets fast charging as well which can help it juice up to 80 per cent in less than one hour.

