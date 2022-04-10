Tork Kratos electric motorcycle production begins: Deliveries to commence this month

The production of the Tork Kratos electric motorcycle has begun in India and the deliveries will also commence this month (April 2022). It is priced from Rs 1.08 lakh, ex-showroom Pune (Maharashtra).

Tork Motors ventured into the electric two-wheeler space of India with the launch of two new electric motorcycles, namely Tork Kratos and Kratos R, in January this year. These electric motorcycles are available at an effective price of Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune. Now, the company has commenced its production and rolled out the first unit from its assembly line, with deliveries scheduled to begin this month itself (April 2022).

A promise is a promise.

Tork Motors is proud to announce the roll out of the first Kratos R from our own assembly line, which will churn out 500 bikes per month!



PS: Our own micro manufacturing unit will be up soon



Stay tuned for more#electricvehicles #thenewrace #KratosR pic.twitter.com/YQsLg5LCzB — Tork Motors (@torkindia) April 7, 2022

For the uninitiated, Tork Motors is a Pune-based EV start-up and it first showcased its Tork T6X concept electric motorcycle back in 2016. Now, after nearly six years, this Bharat Forge-backed company has introduced its electric motorcycles in the market. The Tork Kratos gets a 7.5kW electric motor that churns out 5.36 hp and 28 Nm while the Kratos R is a slightly more performance-oriented version and gets a 9kW motor that develops 6 hp and 38 Nm.

Both these electric motorcycles feature a 4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and they are claimed to deliver a range of 180 km on a single charge in ideal conditions. Moreover, they can be fully charged in 4-5 hours using a regular charger. The deliveries of the new Tork Kratos will first begin in Pune and it will be followed by cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The company recently participated in the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave as well.

Commenting on this occasion, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors said, “It’s time for #Thenewrace. We are gearing up to deliver the first set of Bikes to our customers. Our current focus is Pune city and the first set of motorcycles will be delivered in April 2022. We will soon start calling our customers and sharing further information. This day will also act as a landmark as today India’s first Electric Motorcycle gets Unleashed on the streets of Pune.”

