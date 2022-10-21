Tork Kratos e-motorcycle deliveries begin in Mumbai: Priced from Rs 1.22 lakh

The deliveries of the Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles have begun in India. They are currently priced at Rs 1.22 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom Maharashtra, respectively.

Pune-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Tork Motors, has commenced the deliveries of its electric motorcycle in Mumbai. The company launched the all-new Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles in January this year. They are currently priced at Rs 1.22 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom Maharashtra, respectively. One can book these electric motorcycles on the company’s official website.

The deliveries of Tork Motors’ electric motorcycles began in Pune in July this year, three months later than the actual timeline, courtesy of supply chain woes. Now, the company has started the deliveries in India’s financial capital as well. “The deliveries have been initiated around the festive season to celebrate the evolving scenario around sustainable E-mobility, alongside the festival of lights,” the EV maker said in a statement.

The new Tork Kratos gets a 7.5kW electric motor that’s good for 5.36 bhp and 28 Nm while the Kratos R gets a 9kW motor that develops 6 bhp and 38 Nm. Both these electric motorcycles feature a 4kWh lithium-ion battery pack and they are claimed to deliver a range of 180 km on a single charge in ideal conditions.

Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO of Tork Motors said, “We are excited to deliver our cutting-edge, Made in India product to our endearing customers in Mumbai. With this batch, we have expanded our reach to newer geographies beyond Pune. Further, with the setup of our Chakan factory in progress at a steady pace, we will shift our focus to more cities as announced during the launch. We at Tork Motors, wish all our customers and stakeholders, a very happy festival of lights.”

