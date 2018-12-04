Top three most powerful bikes in India under Rs 2 lakh! There’s a Royal Enfield in here too!

The sub Rs 2 lakh motorcycle segment has seen the entry of multiple newcomers in the past few months. Gone are the days when most of the motorcycle customers in India used to care about only fuel efficiency and pocket friendliness. Nowadays, with evolving customer preferences, bikes under Rs 2 lakh have started seeing rising sales numbers. In a price sensitive market like ours, a buyer wants his or her motorcycle to tick the right boxes and power is one parameter that is often seen as a priority in the said segment. With that being said, here we bring you the most powerful motorcycles that you can buy under Rs 2 lakh. However, it has to be noted that we are taking only the power output on paper into consideration and hence, it should not be confused with the acceleration or the top speed of the motorcycle.

1. Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400 sits at the top when it comes to most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh. Powering the bike is the same 373cc engine that powers the KTM 390 Duke, however, it has been retuned to suit the characteristics of a power cruiser. The fuel injected motor on the Dominar 400 is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm. Bajaj Dominar 400 ABS is currently priced in India at Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke gets the number two spot in the list of most powerful bikes under Rs 2 lakh, despite being a sub 300cc bike. KTM 250 gets power from a 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 29.5 bhp and 24 Nm. The bike can be yours in India for a price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Royal Enfield Classic 500

Royal Enfield Classic 500 gets the number three spot in the list of most powerful motorcycles that one can buy under Rs 2 lakh. Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 500 is a 499cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The torquey motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 28 bhp and 41 Nm. Royal Enfield Classic 500 prices in India start at Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).