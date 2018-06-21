Top bikes and scooters in India: Hero Splendor sold more than Honda Activa in May 2018

The position of number one spot in the most sold two-wheeler in India was once again bagged by Hero Splendor outselling the very popular Honda Activa scooter. Hero Splendor is the most sold motorcycle in the country and Honda Activa, India’s ranked 1 scooter has been consistently been the top-selling two-wheeler in the country. However, last month, the sales of Hero Splendor stood at 280,763 units and sales of Honda Activa registered 272,475 units. Overall, the sales of Honda Activa declined year-on-year by 3.5% and Hero Splendor sales went up by almost 20% reveals data released by SIAM.

The difference between the sales of Hero Splendor and Honda Activa is mere 8,288 units. Both Activa and Splendor are offered in numerous variants and have been the top-selling two-wheeler for the respective companies. Overall, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) saw a decline in its overall scooter sales by about 2% by selling 327,167 units and its motorcycle sales in India grew by 8.9%.

Top-Selling Two-wheelers in India:

Rank Motorcycle Units sold in May 2018 1 Hero Splendor 2,80,763 2 Honda Activa 2,72,475 3 Hero HF Deluxe 1,84,131 4 Honda CB Shine 99,812 5 Hero Passion 96,389 6 TVS XL Super 73,067 7 Hero Glamour 72,102 8 Bajaj Pulsar 70,056 9 Bajaj CT100 64,622 10 TVS Jupiter 58,098

Hero Motocorp’s motorcycle sales in India last month grew by over 17% by selling 637,203 units and Hero’s scooter sales dominated by Hero Maestro and Duet registered a total sales of 55,398 units. With the demand of scooters on the rise, we expect Honda Activa to reclaim its top spot in the coming months.

Also read: Top-selling SUVs in India

Hero HF-Deluxe 100cc motorcycle sales also saw an increase of over 40,000 units when compared to May 2017 by selling a total of 184,131 units in May 2018. Honda CB-Shine sales overtook the sales of Hero Passion for the 4th rank by selling a total of 99,812 units. Hero Passion sales stood at 96,389 units in May 2018. Mopeds are back to posting growth for TVS Motor Company and last month the company sold a total of 73,067 units of its TVS XL Super Moped.

Hero Glamour remained a consistent performer in the middle-order and registered a total sales of 72,102 units last month. Bajaj Pulsar sales in India saw a massive jump that helped it to outperform the sales of TVS Jupiter. The company sold a total of 70,056 units of its Pulsar range in may 2017 as compared to 50,009 units sold in the same month last year. Bajaj CT100 also sold more than Honda Dio and TVS Jupiter and its sales were at 64,622 units. TVS Jupiter remained the second most selling scooter in India and recorded a total sales of 58,098 units last month.

Scooter sales in India registered a minor decline in May 2018 after a gap of 15 months. Over 5.55 lakh scooters were sold in India last month as against 5.63 lakh sold in May 2018. Other top-selling scooters include the likes of Suzuki Access 125, Honda Dio, Hero Maestro, Hero Duet and Yamaha Fascino. TVS NTorq also made its debut in the top-10 scooters list in India. Sales of Yamaha Ray and TVS Scooty pep+ also saw a decline.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sales jumped over 28.7% in the domestic market at 51,147. TVS Apache range sales registered 37,151 units.