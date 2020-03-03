Top made-in-India electric scooters you can buy today: Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and more

All these electric scooters are made at India using minimum imported content and are the best that money can buy, at present, in the country.

There have been electric vehicles selling in India from a long time. These though have been from people who have actually been making them in their garages or small workshops. That they have received finance from organisations as well as individuals is a different topic. Well, if you’re wondering what the mainstream manufacturers are doing, then read till the end. Because, this will give you a hint of which electric scooters you can buy from established two-wheeler makers like Bajaj, TVS and the likes. These are currently the best electric scooters you can buy in India today.

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj was the first one to bring out an electric scooter, thereby marking its return to the underbone segment as well. It also revived the Chetak nameplate. The Bajaj Chetak boasts a Vespa-inspired design, something that will have mass acceptance too. Bajaj has given the scooter all-LED lights and even a sequential turn indicator. The instrument console is also digital and has smartphone connectivity. An IP67-rated 3kWh battery provides 3.8kW of power and 16Nm. The claimed range is 95km while there are two riding modes too. One can currently buy the Bajaj Chetak electric in Pune and Bangalore. The price of the Urban model is Rs 1 lakh while that of the Premium is Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube is not the first electric scooter coming out of Hosur. There was also the Scooty Teenz a good 10 years ago. Coming back to the iQube, the scooter has got three Li-ion battery packs. The silent hub-mounted motor makes 4.4kW and claims a range of 75km. Now, there are two modes here as well – Eco and Power. The best part is that the scooter doesn’t change the way power is delivered in either mode. Instead, the top speed is restricted. While it looks similar to a conventional scooter, there is also the infotainment console that is crisp and provides all the required information even on the rider’s smartphone. There is just a single trim on offer and TVS has priced it at Rs 1.15 lakh, on-road, Bengaluru. Currently, the scooter is available only in Bengaluru.

Ather 450X

You talk about electric scooters and the name Ather doesn’t pop up, that’s an anomaly. Ather just bettered its best seller and is now marketing it as the 450X. Well, the regular 450 too is available but its anybody’s guess that the scooter may be on its way out. The 450X looks a bit different than the 450 and the paint schemes might have a part to play in that. It boasts 6kW peak power, a 0-40kmph time of 3.3s, 85km true range and a similar top speed. There are subscriptions to go along with the scooter and this one is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, on-road. Ather has also spread its network to 10 cities more and this is a good thing.

Okinawa Praise Pro

As much as people call it a Chinese-rebadged version, Okinawa has been clear. It only retails 100 per cent made-in-India products. This aside, the Okinawa Praise Pro has been raking in numbers. This is the only scooter here that has got a detachable Li-ion battery and a promise of 110km range. There are three riding modes – Eco, Sport and Turbo. The claimed charging time is 2-3 hours. The Okinawa Praise Pro price in India is Rs 79,277, ex-showroom and this is the only scooter in this mix that is available across India.

