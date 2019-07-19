Top Gun: Maverick’s trailer will give you goosebumps as Tom Cruise, fighter jets, Kawasaki come together!

Highway to the Danger Zone is under construction, again. Oh yes, Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell will be arriving at a big screen near you next year. Tom Cruise's 1986 hit film Top Gun is set to get a sequel and it will carry on the legacy it first created with fighter jets, dog fights, aviator sunglasses, and of course Kawasaki. Cruise rode the GPZ900R or simply called the Ninja 900 over three decades ago. The GPZ900R was the fastest production motorcycle back in the day, and Mr Cruise will now be riding the fastest production motorcycle of today's world - Kawasaki H2 Carbon. Quite the upgrade.

But the good news is that the GPZ900R will still make an appearance in the new Top Gun: Maverick. As they say, "First love seldom dies" (don't know really who said that, maybe I did) but it holds true here. Yes, we want to see Maverick Mitchell be the fastest one on the road, but we adore the GPZ900 as it brings back 1986 in our minds.

Top Gun: Maverick trailer doesn't really tell us much about the storyline and is more of statement that Maverick, the motorcycle, volleyball, and the fighter jets are back. We're sure no one is complaining about it as the lot of us will head to theatres to watch Cruise in action. Well, the man does all the stunts and flying on his own, for Pete's sake.

However, Tom was apparently not allowed to fly the F/A 18 Hornets used in the film as the US government won't let civilians use military hardware. The trailer has certainly set up spectacular shots and an elaborate backdrop for heightened expectations.

This will be the first time Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon will be starring in a Hollywood film, rather a great opportunity for a first-timer to be sharing the screen with Tom Cruise. But then, the H2 is a bit of a star in itself. For starters, the engine supercharged!

Kawasaki H2 range is powered by the same 998cc inline four-cylinder engine that has had a significant boost in power. While the older version produced 200 hp, the 2019 H2 makes 231 hp and an increased torque output of 141.7 Nm of torque. We wonder what does Mr Cruise think of it.