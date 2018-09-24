Top five most fuel-efficient scooters in India 2018

Scooters in India have gained quite a popularity in India especially the gearless ones with Honda Activa leading the way. It all started in 2001 when the Honda Activa was launched & it took the gearless scooter segment by storm. Since then the Activa's dominance has remained untouched by the competition due to many reasons. However, with more companies entering the scooter segment customers are getting newer features. One important aspect for all scooter buyers is fuel-efficiency and developments in this area have been impressive in the last few years. Herein, we have a list of scooters that are not only fun to drive but also offers a great mileage so the hike in petrol prices won’t hurt you a bit.

Here are some of the scooters which you can buy in India offering a great mileage:

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter is a successful scooter by the Indian company and is popular due to its features, styling and impressive fuel-efficiency. It is a 110cc gearless scooter with 8bhp of power & a unique style design to appeal to the Indian customers. The scooter also offers a nice set of features including a USB port for charging mobile phones, external fuel filter cap, a pass switch & a mileage of 62km/l which will surely attract a lot of buyers. Furthermore, TVS Jupiter also offers an option of a disc brake for those who are concerned about their safety.

TVS Jupiter is priced at Rs 54,222 ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa has been in the market for more than a decade & it has never failed to impress its target audience who look for a gearless scooter which is stylish as well as delivers a great mileage. The new Activa 5G DLX version offers a LED Headlamp which gives the scooter a premium look and improved visibility in dark conditions. It also offers a massive 18ltr under seat storage and the console comes with a mix of digital as well as analogue theme. The company claims that it delivers a mileage of 60Km/L, making it light on the pocket in times when fuel prices are soaring through the sky.

Honda Activa prices start at about Rs 54,000 ex-showroom Delhi.

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access is a popular scooter in its segment and offers a good riding experience as well. The scooter is powered by a 125cc engine which offers 8.6 hp and a fuel-efficiency of 64 kmpl. The scooter also offers good performance due to its slightly higher power than some of the competitors. The suspension up front is telescopic and there is also an option for disc brake too.

Suzuki Access is priced at Rs 55,570 ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS Wego

Powered by a 110cc and generating a power of 8bhp this scooter also offers a lot of features like mobile charging point, alloy wheels, external fuel fill cap, disc brakes as an option and many more. It also gets body graphics which makes this scooter a popular choice for young buyers. The company claims it delivers a mileage of above 55Km/L, which isn't at par with some scooters but won't still hurt the pocket of most buyers.

TVS Wego prices start at Rs 50,802 ex-showroom Delhi.

Hero Pleasure

Hero Pleasure is one of the lowest-priced scooters in this compilation and delivers a mileage above 60Km/l which makes it affordable in terms of running costs. It is powered by a 100cc air-cooled engine producing 7bhp which is slightly less than its competitors but is able to do the job of commuting. Consumers can also get an option of alloy wheels but disc brakes aren't available even as an option.

The Hero Pleasure will cost you around Rs 53,232 ex-showroom Delhi.