These are some of the most affordable ADVs money can buy in India right now. Whether you want a machine to conquer all terrains or a comfortable highways cruiser, there is something for everyone.

Adventure motorcycles or ADVs, as they are commonly called, are no longer vehicles that cost a fortune to own. Thanks to an increasing interest amongst Indian riders and some clever efforts by motorcycle manufacturers, we have seen ADVs become more accessible to the masses. Despite the affordable price tag that these bikes have, there are some serious off-roaders in this list. There are even bikes in this list that might not be able to climb a rocky incline but will provide a pleasurable highway ride with a comfortable seating position. Here are five of the most affordable ADVs that cost less than Rs 3 lakh.

Hero Xpulse 200 (Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom)

If you want an ADV, the Hero Xpulse is definitely the most affordable choice. Despite the lower price tag and 200cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, the Xpulse is very capable off the road. It comes with a large 21-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch one at the back. Both ends get spoked wheels and dual-purpose tyres. The 157kg weight is easy to manage and the 220mm ground clearance means that you have a lot of room for playing around.

Honda CB200X Rs 1.48 lakh

The Honda CB200X might not be a true blue off-roading machine but it certainly has the stance and looks of an ADV. If you desire a bike that is comfortable on highways and has imposing looks, the CB200X is a great option for you. It gets a 184.4cc, single-cylinder motor that is capable of producing a peak power of 17bhp and a peak torque of 16.1Nm. The bike is equipped with features like LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, an engine cowl and golden USD forks.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Rs 2.15 lakh

One of the most well-known names on this list is the Royal Enfield Himalaya. Over the years, the bike has received several updates, cementing its image as one of the most capable off-roaders in the budget segment. This bike has all the ingredients for being a capable off-road machine like a spoked 21-inch wheel at the front, switchable rear ABS, 220mm ground clearance, long travel suspension and a capable 411cc engine.

Yezdi Adventure Rs 2.13 lakh

A relatively newer contender in the budget ADV segment comes in the form of the Yezdi Adventure. The bike was mainly launched to compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan and has been priced similarly as well. It comes with a smaller 334cc engine but produces a bit more power than the Himalayan. At 188kg, the bike is also a bit lighter and gets features like a digital instrument panel that can be tilted for better visibility.

KTM 250 Adventure Rs 2.44 lakh

The final and most expensive entry in our list comes from the stables of KTM. The 250 Adventure is an ADV that might not be as capable as some other bikes on this list but it surely packs a lot for the price. For starters, it gets a 248.76cc, liquid-cooled engine that has a peak power and torque output of 29.5bhp and 24Nm, respectively. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. You get WP Apex 41mm forks at the front and a monoshock at the back with a 10-step adjustment. For added fun, one can switch off the rear ABS as well.