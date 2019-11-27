Top features of the TVS Apache RTR BS-VI models explained: Glide Through Traffic, silent start and more

TVS has started its onslaught of BS-VI models in the Indian market with its Apache series. The TVS Apache RTR 160 as well as the 200, both 4V models, have got this update. TVS wants to roll out this update to its entire line-up, however, in a phased manner. With the BS-VI update, TVS has also given a refresh to the Apache series. While we won't be discussing the price difference as it is shared in the aforementioned story, here are the important bits you should know about.

Design

There is a slight change. The RTR 160 BS-VI and 200 get a fresh face with new LED headlights as well as pilot lamps. The headlights now look similar to the ones offered with the updated FZ models. TVS has also given a dual tone seat to the RTR 160 motorcycle now. An Fi indicator has made its way to both the 160 and 200's instrument cluster. The mirrors too are new for both the models and TVS has also added fresh graphics and provided a new wave design key. Glide Through Capability is another feature, something that is common to both models, that TVS is advertising. It is one wherein a rider doesn't have to use the accelerator in dense traffic and can instead release the clutch slightly to allow the motorcycle to creep ahead.

In the Apache 200 BS-VI, SmartXonnect tech, slipper clutch and rear radial tyre are standard. This means there is only one trim of the RTR 200 now. Apart from the ethanol version which TVS isn't willing to talk about currently.

Engine

The engine is the biggest change. It is now BS-VI compatible. However, the swept volume for both the 160 and 200 stays the same. Let's take each of the engines separately.

The RTR 160's engine has got fuel injection as standard. The engine produces 16.02hp@8,250rpm now as well as 14.12Nm@7,250rpm of torque, while previously the BS-IV unit made 16.8hp@8,000rpm and 14.8Nm@6,500rpm. Both the power as well as torque are down from before. The kick start has been removed and in its place comes in a silent electric starter. Because of the fuel injection system in place as well as bigger catalytic converter, the motorcycle has gained 3kg weight for the rear drum unit and 2kg for the rear disc version. Lower power and a slightly higher kerb weight. You know the math.

The RTR 200's engine in the meanwhile now makes 20.5hp@8,500rpm and 16.8Nm@7,500rpm. The BS-IV version used to produce the same power, however the torque was higher, 19Nm@7,300rpm. The kerb weight has increased by 2kg now. By the way, the kick starter has been removed from the 200 as well. TVS though hasn't mentioned anything if the fuel efficiency has gone up with the cleaner running BS-VI motorcycles or not. We expect it to remain similar to the BS-IV models given the weight gain as well as lower performance output parameters.

TVS has provided both the bikes with a silent start switch. This means the usual gear mesh sound will be absent, on start-up. This is something which we have also noticed and experienced in the new Honda SP125 as well as the Activa 125 BS-VI recently.

Dimensions

TVS hasn't gone full out with getting all-new models like Honda did. The Apache series though gets minor changes. The length of the BS-VI model is slightly more than the BS-IV (2,050mm vs 2,018mm). The height though is lower in the newer bike (1,050mm vs 1,105mm). There are no changes to the seat height, ground clearance as well as wheelbase. As far as the 160 is concerned, only the length has gone up by 15mm for the BS-VI model. TVS says that this is because of the different method of measuring motorcycles that they have adopted.

TVS offers the Apache RTR 1604v with a rear drum as standard while a disc unit is an option. Single channel ABS along with rear wheel lift off protection feature though are standard. As for the Apache RTR 2004v, discs at the front and rear as well as dual channel ABS are standard.

Delivery timeline

TVS tells us that the BS-VI Apache series bookings have already started. The deliveries will start within a week. As we speak, dispatches from the Hosur factory are already headed to different authorised dealerships across India. The BS-IV models are being retailed currently but fresh dispatches will not happen. It is more like till stocks last proposition.