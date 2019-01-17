Top electric scooters on sale in India: From sub Rs 50,000 Hero to 200 km range Okinawa

Scooters have lately started gaining traction in Indian in terms of sales. In the present scenario, the sale of scooters contributes to a decent chunk of the overall sales of two-wheelers in India. This is all thanks to the practicality offered by scooters and the fact that these can easily be ridden by both the sexes. Now, as India is moving towards electric mobility, a lot of manufacturers have started to roll out products that are environment-friendly. Here we bring the top five electric scooters that you can buy in India at present and these have been picked keeping multiple parameters in mind like features, value for money and affordability.

Ather 340

Ather 340 is currently one of the best electric scooters that you can buy in India at present. The scooter was launched in August last year at a price of Rs 1.09 lakh (on-road). First showcased in India in 2016, the Ather 340 is the most expensive locally made electric scooter in India. However, the company offers enough features to justify the price tag. The scooter can do a top speed of 70 kmph and a sprint from a standstill to 40 kmph comes in under four seconds. The company also offers multiple plans to the customers under which they can avail the benefits of the company's charging infrastructure called the Ather Grid, servicing, maintenance and more.

Okinawa Praise

Okinawa Praise is another worthy feature loaded electric scooter that you can buy in India. The scooter was launched in India in December 2017 at a price of Rs 59,889 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter gets some interesting features in the form of LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), anti-theft system, segment first dual disc brakes up front and stylish alloy wheels. In terms of safety, the scooter also gets side stand sensors, Electronic Assisted Braking System along with combined braking system.

Twenty-Two Flow

Twenty Two Kymco will launch the Flow electric scooter in India very soon. The Flow was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 is being updated under this joint venture. The scooter in its updated avatar will get Ionex battery that has been developed by Kymco. The biggest benefit of Ionex battery system is that it allows customers to swap batteries at a charging port, resulting in a zero waiting time. While the scooter is not on sale in India, the launch timeline of early 2019 is the reason it has made its way to this story.

Hero Electric Photon Li

If you want an affordable scooter with a decent feature list, the Hero Electric Photon Li is an option to look out for. The scooter can touch a top speed of 45 kmph and comes with two riding modes namely Economy and Power. The front wheel of the Hero Photon Li gets a disc brake for better stopping power. Hero Electric Photon Li is priced in India at Rs 52,790 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero Electric NYX

The Hero Electric NYX is a budget-friendly electric scooter that can be yours in India for a starting price of Rs 39,990 (ex-showroom). The e-scooter can also be purchased through the PayTM. The scooter gets a VRLA 48V 20 Ah battery that takes from 5 to 6 hours to get charged completely. The Hero Electric NYX offers a range of 65 km per single full charge. The scooter gets 10-inch wheels at both ends and tips the scale at 75 kg, making it an easy to ride offering.