Top cruiser bikes launching in India in 2019: Big launches from Jawa, Royal Enfield & more

The success of a brand like Royal Enfield in India gives a clear indication of the massive number of cruiser bike lovers in the country. The gone by year was a good one for such enthusiasts as Royal Enfield launched multiple offerings that were welcomed generously by the RE loyalists and fans. Moreover, Jawa Motorcycles resurrected the brand again in the Indian market last year and announced three all-new bikes. The current year too, packs in a lot of excitement for cruiser bike lovers as multiple motorcycles from the said category will arrive at your nearest dealership in 2019. Here we have listed the top cruiser bikes that will be launched in India in 2019. If you are also a cruiser freak, let us know which one are you waiting for the most in the comments section below.

Jawa Perak will be the most powerful Jawa bike to be on sale in India

Jawa Perak

Jawa already announced the pricing of its flagship model for India - the Perak last year. However, the motorcycle didn't go on sale as the bike is currently undergoing the final stages of engine testing. The new Jawa Perak will finally go on sale in India in May 2019. Powering the bike is s 334cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 30 bhp and 31 Nm. Based on a bobber styled philosophy, the new Jawa Perak gets rounded headlamp up front, chopped off front and rear fenders, floating single saddle and lots more. Jawa Perak price in India is Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 to get three big changes

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj has been testing the new 2019 Dominar for quite some time now. The new model has been recently leaked in a video and the footage reveals a lot of information about the upcoming model. The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 will come with three big changes. First, the bike ditches the conventional forks up front and uses upside down units. Apart from this, the motorcycle will come with a twin-port exhaust set up and the video has confirmed that the new Dominar will be a better sounding motorcycle than the outgoing model. Last, there are revisions to the instrument cluster as well and the new unit is more informative.

Royal Enfield Scrambler will reportedly come as Bullet Trials

Royal Enfield Scrambler

Royal Enfield Scrambler was spotted at a dealer yard a few months back. The bike will reportedly be launched in India in two variants namely Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500. The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet Trials will get knobby tyres, single seat, a raised up, wider handlebar and an upswept exhaust set up. While the exact timeline of the Bullet Trials cannot be said at the moment, we expect it to be launched within the first half of 2019.

Ducati Diavel 1260 is the most powerful Diavel

Ducati Diavel 1260

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 will head to the Indian market this year. As the name suggests, the more powerful Diavel will draw power from a 1262cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 159 bhp and 129 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of with the help of a six-speed unit and a bi-directional quickshifter comes as standard on the higher spec Diavel 1260 S. The new model gets three riding modes, Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), eight-level traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS. Due to all the tech and a more powerful heart, the Ducati Diavel 1260 will be priced higher than the standard model.