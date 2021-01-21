Top bikes with dual-channel ABS under Rs 2 lakh: Bajaj Dominar, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

Out of all these bikes here, only few have a single-channel ABS version on sale while there are also dual-channel models with a switchable mode for the rear wheel.

When the mandatory ABS rules were rolled out a couple of years ago, Bajaj was the first to exploit the loophole there is. They introduced the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 with single-channel ABS. A single-channel ABS unit means that the safety net is only on the front wheel. Basically the maximum braking force is obtained from the front wheel and it makes sense to have it there. However, with the dual-channel ABS, customers who are used to using the rear brake need not worry about the wheel lock-up either. This way, the safety quotient is a notch higher here. While many manufacturers followed suit with single-channel ABS and mostly from Bosch, others decided to give customers the full blanket. Here is a list of top bikes that offer dual-channel ABS on their motorcycles and these bikes cost less than Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTR200 4V

The TVS Apache RTR200 4V was recently given a whole new set of features and another single-channel model too was rolled out. The bunch of features included ride modes, adjustable levers, adjustable front suspension and more. This version of the Apache RTR200 4V with all the bells and whistles comes exclusively with dual-channel ABS and is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yamaha YZF-R15

When the Yamaha YZF-R15 version 3.0 was launched, it didn’t get ABS but then in 2019, the company made sure that the bike gets this much-needed feature. While the naked MT-15 got a single-channel version, the R15 has dual. The R15 price in India is Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yamaha FZ25

There was no skimping on adding dual-channel ABS to these FZ series. The FZ25 series of bikes is priced slightly higher than the R15 at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj RS200

The bike that started it all, finally was given the dual-channel update with the BS6 transition. Bajaj had hiked the price of the motorcycle and now it retails for Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Dominar 250, 400

Can you believe this that in the initial year of launch, Bajaj used to retail the Dominar 400 without ABS. Better sense prevailed and the 2019 model came with only dual-channel ABS. The Dominar 250 followed it the same feature last year. Prices of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the 400 are pegged at Rs 1.67 lakh and Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom respectively.

Husqvarna Svartpilen, Vitpilen 250

The only two Husqvarnas in town, the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 have got dual-channel ABS. After all, they are being pegged as premium products and hence dual-channel ABS makes sense as well. The twins are priced at Rs 1.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

KTM 200 Duke, RC200

The 200 Duke as well as the RC200 get dual-channel ABS. Both the bikes are aimed at performance with the Duke helping make mincemeat of the city traffic conditions as well. Prices of the motorcycle begin from Rs 1.81 lakh, ex-showroom.

Jawa, 42, Perak

All Jawas offered in India come with optional dual-channel ABS except for the Perak that has it as standard. Prices of the Jawa models start from Rs 1.77 lakh and go up to Rs 1.97 lakh, ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor, Himalayan

Of this, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the only one that comes with optional single-channel ABS whereas the Meteor and Himalayan come with dual-channel. In the latter, customers also get a switchable mode. Prices begin from Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom.

Benelli Imperiale 400

One of the smoothest modern retro bikes happens to be the Benelli Imperiale 400. The bike has got dual channel ABS and it retails for just a shade under Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Mojo

This is one very capable bike that is sadly marred by the underwhelming sales experience. In its BS6 form, not only does the bike get dual-channel ABS but has lost on a bit of power. There are multiple variants and the most affordable of them all is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda H’ness CB350

The Honda H’ness CB350 is one bike that represents the Japanese bikemaker’s dual-channel ABS presence below Rs 2 lakh. There are two variants on offer and the prices start from Rs 1.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

