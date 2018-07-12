Top bikes and scooter manufacturers in India: Hero MotoCorp leads the way as motorcycle sales shine

The beginning of last financial year was nothing less than a nightmare for two-wheeler manufactures in India. With Supreme Court not allowing the sales of BS-III bikes and scooters, the two-wheeler industry suffered some major loses and as it was on the recovery path, implementation of GST bought down the sentiments to buy new vehicles and the growth of two-wheelers in India was restricted.

However, that’s not the case this year. In the first quarter of this ongoing financial year (April-June 2018) the two. Wheeler sales in the domestic market have grown over 15% with a total sales of 56,77,343 units in three months. All major two-wheeler manufactures registered decent growth that was strongly driven by new product launches. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters, Motorcycles and Mopeds grew by 10.35 percent, 19.47 percent and 7.27 percent respectively in April-June 2018 over April-June 2017.

Top Two-Wheelers sold in India:

Rank Company Name No of bikes sold No of scooter sold Total units sold 1 Hero MotoCorp Ltd 1871117 189225 2060342 2 Honda motorcycle and scooter India (Pvt) Ltd 578488 1111935 1690423 3 TVS Motor Company Ltd 251015 275430 734011 4 Bajaj Auto Ltd 594234 - 594234 5 Royal Enfield 219725 - 219725 6 Yamaha Motors Pvt Ltd 112195 91140 203335 7 Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd 21174 130936 152110

Sales of motorcycles in India stood at 36,51,542 units and scooter sales were reported at over 18.18 lakh units. World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp sales are on the rise as the company’s total sales of 20.60 lakh units at a growth of 13.75%. The company also extended its lead over its Japanese rival, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). HMSI sold a total of 16.90 lakh units at the higher growth of 14.34%. This growth comes on the back of strong scooter sales performance dominated by Honda Activa. The company’s scooter sales contributed to over 60^ of its total sales.

Hosur based TVS Motor Company sales were reported at 7.34 lakh units that include 2.51 lakh units of bikes, 2.75 lakh units of scooters and 2.07 lakh units of mopeds. TVS Motor Company has been able to sustain its growth across all segment and its new products including the new TVS Apache RR310 and TVS NTorq has been seen some good sales so far.

Bajaj Avenger and Pulsar series have helped Bajaj Auto to grow by almost 40% as the company sold a total of 5,94,234 units in the Indian domestic market. Royal Enfield bikes up to 350 cc motorcycles grew at 22% with a sales of 2,07,693 units and motorcycles exceeding 350cc grew at 35% with a sales of 17,668 units. Overall, Royal Enfield sold a total of 2,25,361 units in India at a growth of 22%.

Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle sales are reported at 2,03,335 and 1,52,110 units respectively. Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) expects the sales of two-wheelers to further grow on the account of normal monsoon, strong rural sentiments and a development in rural infrastructure. Premium motorcycle segment expected to outperform other sub-segments due to new model launches; also some product-level alterations in the economy segment by leading players have led to a boost in sales of economy segment.

Scooter sales in India will be positive with an increase in rural penetration and better agriculture income. SIAM further says multiple ownership (more than one two-wheeler in a household) on account of convenience is also showing increased traction.