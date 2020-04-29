Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Planning to buy a value for money motorcycle under Rs 3 lakh? Here are our top five picks.

The sub Rs 3 lakh motorcycle segment in India is spicing up and how! Over the last few years, we have seen multiple interesting newcomers in the said territory and things have now gotten a bit spicier with the BS6 emission norms coming into effect. If you are someone who is on the lookout for a value for money and a decent motorcycle under Rs 3 lakh, there is clearly no dearth of options. The good part is under this price bracket, you can choose from fully faired bikes to naked streetfighters and adventure tourers too. Here is our pick of top five BS6 compliant motorcycles that are currently on sale in India and are priced under Rs 3 lakh. Let us know which appeals to you the most!

Royal Enfield Himalayan

If you want a worthy and capable adventure tourer well under Rs 3 lakh, then the Royal Enfield Himalayan is certainly a good option. While many people are not in favour of the design of the Himalayan, there are still many who admire its purposeful styling. A few weeks back, the bike was updated to meet BS6 emission norms and with the said update, the Himalayan also gained multiple new features like switchable ABS, hazard lamps and more. The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced in India at Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400 is another worthy option if you are looking for a good city bike that also fulfills your touring requirements and has been priced well under Rs 3 lakh. The Dominar 400 received some significant changes in its 2019 avatar with an increment of 5hp over the outgoing model. The bike is now BS6 compliant and continues to get features like an all-LED headlamp, inverted forks upfront, all-digital instrumentation, slipper clutch and more. Bajaj Dominar BS6 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 range has always been an example of power-packed performance on budget and the 390 Adventure further justifies it. Not only does the bike looks an absolute stunner, but it also packs numerous interesting features up its sleeve and has enough power to quench your thirst for speed and thrill. In order to be specific, the adventure tourer gets features like a coloured TFT instrumentation along with a quickshifter, all-LED lighting system, ride-by-wire throttle, cornering ABS, traction control and more. The BS6 KTM 390 Adventure is currently priced in India at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The Interceptor 650 is certainly the maximum of a motorcycle that you can buy under Rs 3 lakh in terms of some specific aspects. With the BS6 update, the bike received a significant price hike and the new prices start at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike continues to get power from a 648cc, parallel-twin, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 46.8hp and 52Nm. The Interceptor is not only a great bike for your daily commutes but it also proves its mettle on long highway rides. You can also consider the Continental GT 650 if you have a soft corner for cafe racers.

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310 was launched in BS6 avatar earlier this year. Thankfully, the bike didn’t arrive with just an environment-friendlier engine as it gets multiple new and interesting features. Apart from the engine, the biggest update on the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 is a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from this, the bike gets multiple riding modes, better tyres and a completely new paint scheme. The new TVS Apache RR 310 BS6 was launched in India at a price of Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

