Top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2023: New Bullet, Himalayan 450 & more

Check out the top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that are expected to be launched in India in 2023. The list includes the new-gen Bullet 350, Super Meteor 650, Himalayan 450, etc.

Royal Enfield had a busy 2022 as the company introduced a bunch of new motorcycles in India this year and the same is now expected for 2023 as well. This iconic two-wheeler manufacturer aims to launch one new motorcycle in every three month. Here, we have listed the top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that are expected to be launched in India in 2023.

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2023:

Super Meteor 650

Expected launch: January 2023

The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was unveiled at EICMA 2022 and its prices will be revealed in January 2023. Powering the Super Meteor will be a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor that develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque,, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

New-gen Bullet 350

Expected launch: April 2023

The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be based on RE’s J-series platform which also underpins other 350cc offerings, including the Meteor, Hunter, and new-gen Classic. It will draw power from a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine. Upon launch, the Bullet 350 will be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle in India.

Himalayan 450

Expected launch: August 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan is a popular ADV in the Indian market. Now, the company will finally launch the much-awaited and more powerful Himalayan 450 next year. The leaked images of the Himalayan 450 reveal that it will get USD front forks, a mono-shock absorber at the rear, 21-inch & 18-inch wire-spoke wheels and power output of around 40 bhp.

Updated Continental GT 650

Expected launch: November 2023

Royal Enfield will launch an updated version of the Continental GT 650 in India next year. The motorcycle is likely to get a host of updates, including updated cosmetics, new features and even the option of alloy/spoke wheels. Mechanically, it’s likely to remain changed. The company is expected to update the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 as well.

Shotgun 650

Expected launch: Early 2024

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Royal Enfield ShotGun 650. The SG 650 was first showcased at EICMA 2021 as a bobber concept. Its test mules are already on test in India and it’s likely to be a bobber-styled cruiser motorcycle. The ShotGun 650 will share its powertrain with the Super Meteor 650 and might turn out to be the most expensive RE on sale in India.

