Top 5 upcoming motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: From Suzuki Gixxer 250 to KTM 390 Adventure

The Indian motorcycle market is getting more and more interesting with every launch of performance-oriented or purpose-built motorcycles. We've come a long way from a market that only sought out fuel efficiency to being performance hungry, of course at price tags that don't hurt our pockets as much. And 2019 has a lot in store. Suzuki, KTM, Honda, Benelli, and Husqvarna are all set to launch new upcoming motorcycles expected to be priced at or under Rs 3 lakh. Here we've listed the top 5 of them.

Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250 teaser

Set to launch on 20th May, Suzuki Gixxer 250 will fill a gap between the Gixxer 150 and the larger GSX-S750 in India. It'll come powered by a 250cc single-cylinder engine with an expected power figure of over 20 bhp. It is currently unclear if it'll come with five- or six-speed manual. Expect a price tag of about Rs 1.4 lakh.

Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission. The engine produces 30 bhp and 31 Nm of torque. Based on Bobber styling, the new Perak gets a round headlamp, chopped front and rear fenders, and a floating single saddle. Jawa Perak price in India is Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure spied (Photo: Bikesocial)

The most anticipated adventure motorcycle in India lately, KTM 390 Adventure will be the smallest and most affordable ADV in the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's lineup. The 390 Adventure will come powered by a 43 hp 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It is styled with inspiration from bigger KTM adventure motorcycles like 1290 Super Adventure. Expect prices to start at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Husqvarna Svartpilen

Husqvarna Svartpilen

Expected to launch in India by July-August 2019, Husqvarna Svartpilen will likely carry a competitive price tag of about Rs 3 lakh. It will likely come powered by a 4-stroke, single-cylinder, 373 cc engine that makes 43.5 hp, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It will also feature a dual-channel ABS.

All-new Suzuki Gixxer 250 India launch date out! Yamaha FZ-25 rival and what to expect

Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R will come powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 30 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 27 Nm at 7,250rpm. The fuel-injected engine is a bored out version of the 249cc engine that powered the CBR250R. Expect a price tag of about Rs 3 lakh.