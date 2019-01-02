Top 5 upcoming bikes under 500cc in India in 2019: Yamaha’s baby MT to KTM 390 Adventure!

We're out of 2018 and into 2019, so how different do you feel? You can always rely on one thing to brighten up your life – a two-wheeled companion – considering you are interested in motorcycles. But you must be! You clicked on this link. So, here goes. The new year is bringing a long list of new motorcycles to suit different pocket sizes and how experienced you are. KTM will be launching its most affordable ADV, Yamaha will be launching a streetfighting 150cc bike with R15 engine, Hero will roll out the much awaited 200cc adventure bike and more. We've lined top five sub-500cc motorcycles set to launch in 2019.

KTM 390 Adventure

Beginning with a highly-anticipated one, the KTM 390 Adventure which will be the smallest and most affordable adventure motorcycle in the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's lineup. The 390 Adventure will be powered by a 43 hp 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It is styled with inspiration from bigger KTM adventure motorcycles like 1290 Super Adventure. Read more about it here. (Photo: Bikesocial)

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha is expected to launch another 150cc motorcycle in India, which will pretty much be the naked version of the R15 V3.0. The MT-15 will share several parts with the R15 and will be powered by the same the 155cc single-cylinder SOHC engine which makes 19.3 hp and 15 Nm of torque. It is yet to be known if Yamaha will launch the new 150cc with MT moniker or it could also be an FZ. (Photo: tmcblog)

Hero XPulse 200T

The XPulse 200T is based on its adventure sibling XPulse 200. The two will be launched in India in early 2019. Hero XPulse 200T will be powered by the same engine that powers the Xtreme 200R - a 198cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 18 bhp and 17 Nm of torque.

Kawasaki Z400

Kawasaki Z400 was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan this year. The street naked version of the Ninja 400, the Z400 is powered by the same 399cc parallel-twin engine that makes 44 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. It gets design cues from the larger Z series models like the Z900.

Honda CB300 R

A neo-retro cafe racer, the CB300 R will come powered by a 286cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm of torque. It will feature all LED lighting and CBS with ABS. Expect it to launch in India by April 2019.