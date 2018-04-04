Top 5 touring motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: From Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 to BMW G 310 GS

Inspiring stories about people riding their motorcycles across cities, countries, even continents are now more common than before. Touring or adventure touring is catching up faster than before. And it doesn't have to expensive ADVs like Triumph Tiger or Honda Africa Twin, one can live out their dream of riding from Kashmir to Kanyakumari of one of the several options we have in our market today. And that's another thing, it is quite nice to see more and more manufacturers like Royal Enfield, BMW, Honda rolling out new touring and adventure touring motorcycles that allow more and more riders to experience long distance riding. Hence, we've together a list of affordable touring motorcycles in India:

Adventure Tourer

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield Himalayan happens to be India's most affordable adventure tourer. Priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a 411cc single-pot air-cooled engine that produces 24.5 hp at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm at 4500 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

BMW G310 GS

The entry-level motorcycle in BMW Motorrad's GS family of adventure tourers, the G 310 GS will be powered by the same engine, that powers the BMW G 310 R, which is a 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox and has been tuned to better suit touring requirements. BMW G 310 GS is expected to be launched in India alongside the G 310 R at a price of about Rs 2.6-2.8 lakh.

Cruiser

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500

Royal Enfield Thunderbird has been the go-to motorcycle when it comes to affordable cruisers in India for a long time. The Thunderbird 500 is powered by a 499cc, fuel injected engine paired with a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out 27 hp and 43 Nm of peak torque. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 is currently priced in the Indian two-wheeler market at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

UM Renegade Classic

UM Renegade Classic gets its power from a 279cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine is good for producing 25 hp and 23 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle comes with a 280mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The UM Renegade Classic is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sports Tourer

Honda CBR 250R

After being missing from the Indian market for a long time, Honda CBR 250R finally made a comeback a few days back. Launched at a price of Rs 1.63 lakh (top trim at Rs 1.93 lakh), Honda CBR 250R has enjoyed a sizable fan following and promises a mix of a sporty yet comfortable ride. It is powered by a 249.6cc, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected engine makes 26 bhp and 23 Nm of peak torque.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is the smallest adventure tourer is the Japanese manufacturer's product lineup. It is powered by a 296cc parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine with four valves per cylinder. The Versys-X 300 produces 39.4 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 25.7 nm at 10,000 rpm. It features assist & slipper clutch and long-travel suspension. The Versys-X 300 is a very capable adventure tourer in the 300cc segment, however, all that capability will come at a higher price tag of Rs 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom).