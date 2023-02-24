Top 5 things to know about River Indie EV

The River Indie EV is a unique electric scooter. Here are top the 5 things to know about the River Indie electric scooter.

River, a Bangalore-based electric mobility startup, has launched its first product in India, called the Indie. The electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and bookings are open. Deliveries are set to commence in June this year, and River is setting up its production process accordingly.

For those wondering if the Indie is the right electric scooter for them, here are the top 5 things to know about the River Indie EV to help you make your decision.

Target customers

One look at the River Indie and you realise that the scooter is different. It looks quirky, has large proportions, and looks utilitarian yet funky. The Indie is targeted at youngsters who are self-employed and typical scooter users who use their vehicles to carry things around.

That’s the reason why the River Indie has a massive 43-litre storage capacity under the boot, 12-litre storage up front, and a large footboard. On the styling front, the unique twin-headlight setup makes the EV stand out, and in our opinion, it’s a win-win.

Features and equipment

The Indie’s fit and finish are good. Up front, the EV gets dual telescopic suspension, dual shocks at the rear, 14-inch wheels, disc brakes at both ends with a combi-brake system, a USB charger in the front, and a colour digital display.

The Indie features a reverse mode and three ride modes, however, River has dropped out all the unnecessary features such as stereo and any other feature that is a distraction to the rider.

Battery pack, power, and range

The Indie e-scooter is powered by a 4kWh battery pack capable of delivering 26Nm of torque to the rear wheel. The Indie has a gradability of 18 degrees, while it can achieve a top speed of 90kmph and a real-world range of 120km.

The battery pack is non-removable and can be fully charged in 5 hours using a standard charger, while it also supports quick charging. The Indie can accelerate from 0-40kmph in 3.9 seconds, offering a fine balance between performance and range.

Accessories

River offers a host of accessories for the Indie. The scooter comes standard with in-built crash guards, while there are pannier mounts on the sides to accommodate side boxes and even a top box. The company offers railings for the footboard to make additional use of space.

River is also offering accessories like a windshield for the Indie, and the company says there is a unique Indie for everyone. The company could also come up with more accessories with time.

Competition

The River Indie competes with the Ather 450X, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak EV, TVS iQube, and others in this segment in terms of range, pricing, and charging time. However, the Indie offers more storage and is much larger in dimensions even compared to other ICE scooters.