Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

Check out the top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes that are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125, TVS Raider, KTM 125 Duke, etc.

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. We have a wide range of motorcycles on sale ranging from entry-level 100cc bikes to litre-class superbikes. However, it’s worth noting that the 125cc segment is the fastest-growing motorcycle category and there is no dearth of options. In this article, we have listed the top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes that are currently on sale in India.

Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India:

TVS Raider

Starting price: Rs 93,719

TVS Raider is one of the most feature-rich 125cc motorcycles in India. Powering the Raider is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The TVS Raider 125 is currently priced from Rs 93,719, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 / NS125

Starting price: Rs 89,254

Bajaj Pulsar is a well-known name in the Indian market and it’s now available in a 125cc avatar as well. The Pulsar 125 and the NS125 share the same mechanicals. They are powered by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar 125 series is priced from Rs 89,254, ex-showroom.

KTM 125 Duke

Starting price: Rs 1.78 lakh

Next, we have the KTM 125 Duke on the list. Priced at Rs 1.78 lakh, ex-showroom, the KTM 125 Duke is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Honda SP125

Starting price: Rs 85,131

Honda SP125 is the most affordable motorcycle in this listicle. The SP125 is priced from Rs 85,131, ex-showroom. Powering the Honda SP125 is a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 10.7 bhp along with 10.9 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

KTM RC 125

Starting price: Rs 1.89 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is also the most expensive of the lot. The KTM RC 125 is priced in India from Rs 1.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It shares mechanicals with the 125 Duke. The KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

