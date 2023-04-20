Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. We have a wide range of motorcycles on sale ranging from entry-level 100cc bikes to litre-class superbikes. However, it’s worth noting that the 125cc segment is the fastest-growing motorcycle category and there is no dearth of options. In this article, we have listed the top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes that are currently on sale in India.
Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India:
TVS Raider
Starting price: Rs 93,719
TVS Raider is one of the most feature-rich 125cc motorcycles in India. Powering the Raider is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The TVS Raider 125 is currently priced from Rs 93,719, ex-showroom.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 / NS125
Starting price: Rs 89,254
Bajaj Pulsar is a well-known name in the Indian market and it’s now available in a 125cc avatar as well. The Pulsar 125 and the NS125 share the same mechanicals. They are powered by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar 125 series is priced from Rs 89,254, ex-showroom.
KTM 125 Duke
Starting price: Rs 1.78 lakh
Next, we have the KTM 125 Duke on the list. Priced at Rs 1.78 lakh, ex-showroom, the KTM 125 Duke is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Honda SP125
Starting price: Rs 85,131
Honda SP125 is the most affordable motorcycle in this listicle. The SP125 is priced from Rs 85,131, ex-showroom. Powering the Honda SP125 is a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 10.7 bhp along with 10.9 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
KTM RC 125
Starting price: Rs 1.89 lakh
Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is also the most expensive of the lot. The KTM RC 125 is priced in India from Rs 1.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It shares mechanicals with the 125 Duke. The KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
