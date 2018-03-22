Top 5 self-service & maintenance tips for two-wheelers that can save you thousands of rupees and lives

India has one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world and every day, hundreds of people here buy a motorcycle or a scooter. As is the case with every machine, motorcycles and scooters too, demand care and attention time to time in order to have proper functioning. There are some simple care and maintenance tips with the help of which you can save thousands of rupees and multiple visits to the service center. Keep these tips handy and you will not only have a smooth running two-wheeler but also you will save a lot of time and money. That said, let's take a look at the top five maintenance tips that will help you stay free of worries when it comes to two-wheeler maintenance.

Keep a check on the engine oil

In most of the motorcycles, there is a small transparent section on the engine that shows the level of engine oil present. There is also a marked level on it that suggests you refill the oil if it falls below the mark. Also, replace the engine oil as suggested in the owners manual. Normally, it has to be changed every 3,000 to 5,000 km.

Maintain tyre pressure

Always ensure that the tyres in your two-wheeler have proper air pressure. We advise you to check the tyre pressure atleast once or twice in a month. When a tyre does not have adequate pressure, chances are that it will wear and tear sooner when compared to the tyre that has proper air pressure. High wear and tear mean that the tyre will then have to be replaced sooner, resulting in an increased maintenance cost.

Use clutch properly

The clutch of a vehicle is only meant to be used while changing the gears. Many riders have this habit of half-pressing the clutch at times while riding. This damages the clutch plate and hence, you will have to replace it way before than its normal replacement period. Also, using the clutch more than necessary also puts a negative impact on the fuel economy, which in turn will make you spend additional money.

Don't forget to lube the chain

Chain is one of the most important parts of a motorcycle as it is in constant motion when the two-wheeler is running. Ensure that the chain of your motorcycle or scooter is neither too tight nor too loose. Also, make sure that you lubricate your chain at least once in a week and it is best if you do it immediately after coming back from a ride. The reason for this is that it absorbs the lubricant well when it is warm.

Keep a check on the battery as well

The battery of your vehicle is also one of the most important components. Ensure that the terminals of your battery should be corrosion free. Also, the connectors of the battery should not be loose and if they are loose, the motorcycle will not start. Also, get it recharged time to time.