Top 5 scooters with lowest seat height: Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter

Check out the top 5 scooters with the lowest seat height currently on sale in the Indian market. The list includes the Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus and more.

Scooters are very popular in India. When purchasing a new scooter, there are several factors we keep in mind and seat height is one of them. A lot of people choose a two-wheeler with low seat height as they are accessible to all sorts of riders and offer a comfortable riding position to both male and female riders. In this article, we have listed the top 5 scooters with the lowest seat height currently on sale in the Indian market.

Top 5 scooters with the lowest seat height in India:

TVS Zest 110

Seat height: 760 mm

TVS Zest 110 is one of the most affordable gearless scooters in India and has a seat height of just 760 mm. Powering the Scooty Zest is a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that churns out 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 73,036, ex-showroom.

Hero Pleasure Plus

Seat height: 765 mm

Hero Pleasure Plus has a seat height of 765 mm and is priced from Rs 68,368, ex-showroom. The Pleasure Plus is powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a CVT.

Honda Activa / Activa 125

Seat height: 765 mm

Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter in India. The Activa series scooters have a seat height of 765 mm. While the standard Activa is priced from Rs 75,347, the Activa 125 retails from Rs 78,920, ex-showroom. The Activa 6G gets a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.73 bhp whereas the Activa 125 gets a 123.97cc unit that churns out 8.19 bhp.

TVS Jupiter / Jupiter 125

Seat height: 765 mm

Next, we have the TVS Jupiter and the Jupiter 125. They offer a 765 mm seat height and are priced from Rs 71,390 and Rs 82,825, ex-showroom, respectively. The Jupiter gets a 109.7cc engine that churns out 7.7 bhp while the Jupiter 125 features a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 8 bhp and comes paired with a CVT.

Honda Grazia 125

Seat height: 765 mm

Finally, the last scooter on this list is the Honda Grazia 125. The Grazia 125 is priced from Rs 82,520 and has a seat height of 765 mm. Powering the Honda Grazia is a 123.97cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected churns out 8.19 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.

