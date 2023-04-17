Top 5 scooters with lowest seat height: Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter

Scooters are very popular in India. When purchasing a new scooter, there are several factors we keep in mind and seat height is one of them. A lot of people choose a two-wheeler with low seat height as they are accessible to all sorts of riders and offer a comfortable riding position to both male and female riders. In this article, we have listed the top 5 scooters with the lowest seat height currently on sale in the Indian market.
Top 5 scooters with the lowest seat height in India:
TVS Zest 110
Seat height: 760 mm
TVS Zest 110 is one of the most affordable gearless scooters in India and has a seat height of just 760 mm. Powering the Scooty Zest is a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that churns out 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 73,036, ex-showroom.
Hero Pleasure Plus
Seat height: 765 mm
Hero Pleasure Plus has a seat height of 765 mm and is priced from Rs 68,368, ex-showroom. The Pleasure Plus is powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a CVT.
Honda Activa / Activa 125
Seat height: 765 mm
Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter in India. The Activa series scooters have a seat height of 765 mm. While the standard Activa is priced from Rs 75,347, the Activa 125 retails from Rs 78,920, ex-showroom. The Activa 6G gets a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.73 bhp whereas the Activa 125 gets a 123.97cc unit that churns out 8.19 bhp.
TVS Jupiter / Jupiter 125
Seat height: 765 mm
Next, we have the TVS Jupiter and the Jupiter 125. They offer a 765 mm seat height and are priced from Rs 71,390 and Rs 82,825, ex-showroom, respectively. The Jupiter gets a 109.7cc engine that churns out 7.7 bhp while the Jupiter 125 features a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 8 bhp and comes paired with a CVT.
Honda Grazia 125
Seat height: 765 mm
Finally, the last scooter on this list is the Honda Grazia 125. The Grazia 125 is priced from Rs 82,520 and has a seat height of 765 mm. Powering the Honda Grazia is a 123.97cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected churns out 8.19 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.
