Top 5 scooters with Bluetooth connectivity: TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Xoom

Digital life helps in improving convenience and safety. Bluetooth technology has enhanced the ride experience of two-wheelers. We take a closer look at the top 5 internal combustion scooters.

Scooters have come a long way. From being an affordable family two-wheeler to a choice for college-going students to now equipped with smart features via Bluetooth connectivity. Our digital life plays an important role, so why should you be deprived of it when you’re on the go?

We take a look at new and popular scooters that offer new tech features for better convenience and practicality.

TVS Jupiter

We start with the second best-selling ICE scooter, TVS Jupiter, as the market leader Honda Activa, currently doesn’t offer Bluetooth connectivity. The Jupiter starts from Rs 72,190, but the Bluetooth-enabled trim, the ZX SmartXonnect, is priced at 87,938, ex-showroom Delhi.

The ZX SmartXonnect comes packed with a Bluetooth-connected instrument cluster which can be personalized and controlled with voice assist commands. The fully digital instrument console can be paired up to a smartphone via the TVS Connect app which is available in both Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Jupiter’s most important smart feature is the turn-by-turn navigation system. The digital speedometer also sends call and text alerts.

The Jupiter is powered by a 110cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine with an output of 7.7bhp and 8.8Nm.

Price: TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect — Rs 81,148, ex-showroom Delhi.

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki’s best-seller Access 125 clocked 52,231 units in April 2023 which saw a growth of over 58% as compared to April 2022. The Access 125 offers a Bluetooth-enabled trim, the Access 125 Ride Connect Edition, which offers a host of functions. The all-digital speedometer displays turn-by-turn navigation, missed call, SMS and What’s App alerts and caller IDs. It offers additional features like estimated time of arrival (ETA) updates, phone battery level display and via the Suzuki Ride Connect, the speed limit can be set and alerts will be sent when the scooter exceeds the speed.

The Access gets an 8.7bhp 125cc and 10Nm of torque. Suzuki also offers the Burgman Street 125cc with the same engine and Bluetooth features and this variant costs Rs 97,000, ex-showroom Delhi.

Price: Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition — Starts from Rs 85,550, ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS Ntorq

The popular Ntorq continues to be the second best-selling 125cc scooter in the market. This muscular 125cc scooter has a colossal road presence and comes standard with Bluetooth connectivity. As it’s a sporty scooter, it has some unique features like two display modes — Street and Sport, Lap timing — best and last, customized welcome messages, phone signal and battery capacity, last parked location assist, auto-reply SMS and other features that are available in the Jupiter.

With 3-valve 125cc, the motor churns out 9.25bhp and 10.5Nm. It does 0-60kmph in 9.1 seconds.

Price: TVS Ntorq — Rs 84,386 to Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hero Xoom

The Xoom is the new kid on the block as it was launched early this year. It is Hero MotoCorp’s sporty 110cc scooter which offers a lot of attitude and smart features. It is the first scooter in its class to get cornering lamps. With a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, it displays caller id, SMS and other alerts and a live mileage indicator. The Xoom is available In three trims — LX, VX and ZX but only the top variant gets Bluetooth tech.

The Xoom is powered by the 110.9cc engine that is also available in Maestro Edge 110 and Pleasure+. It has a power output of 8.05bhp and 8.7Nm. The Xoom starts from Rs 69,099,

Price: Hero Xoom ZX — Rs 77,199, ex-showroom Delhi.

Yamaha Fascino 125

The Fascino 125 has a retro-chic design and comes with an automatic engine stop and start system and Smart Motor Generator for a quieter engine start. It offers smart features via its Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from the usual alerts like the other scooters, the Fascino 125 also displays functions like a fuel consumption tracker, maintenance alerts, breakdown alerts and a sporty instrument cluster option, the Revs Dashboard.

The Fascino is powered by a 2-valve 125cc with 8bhp and 10.3Nm of torque. Its starts from Rs 78,600, ex-showroom.



Price: Yamaha Fascino 125 Y-Connect —Rs 89,230, ex-showroom Delhi.