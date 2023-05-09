Top 5 scooters for college students: TVS Ntorq, Ather 450X & more

The new academic sessions in colleges and universities will start soon. It’s that time of the year again when students want a good pair of wheels to impress their peers and what can be a better choice than a gearless scooter? After all, scooters are cost-effective, easy to ride and stylish. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best scooters for college students that one can purchase in India in 2023.
Top 5 scooters for college students:
TVS Ntorq
Starting price: Rs84,386
TVS Ntorq 125 is one of the most popular scooters among the youth. It looks fancy, is feature-rich and offers a sporty ride. Powering the TVS Ntorq is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi that churns out 9.2 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 84,386 to Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom.
Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke
Hero Xoom
Starting price: 69,099
Hero Xoom is the latest entrant in the 110cc scooter segment and offers a fresh design and is quite lightweight as well. It is powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.05 bhp and 8.70 Nm, paired with a CVT. The Hero Xoom is priced from Rs 69,099 to Rs 77,199, ex-showroom.
Ather 450X
Starting price: 98,183
Ather 450X can be a great choice for tech-savvy youth looking to go green. It is a stylish and feature-rich electric scooter. The Ather 450X features a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor and is claimed to offer a range of 146 km per charge. It is priced from Rs 98,183 to Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Suzuki Burgman
Starting price: Rs 93,000
Suzuki Burgman is a fancy 125cc maxi-scooter. It has a good road presence and is decently loaded with features. Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 93,000 to Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom.
Honda Activa
Starting price: Rs 75,347
Finally, the last one on this list is the Honda Activa. It is India’s best-selling scooter and enjoys a massive cult following. The Activa is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.73 bhp and 8.90 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 75,347 to Rs 81,348, ex-showroom.
Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.