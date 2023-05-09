Top 5 scooters for college students: TVS Ntorq, Ather 450X & more

Check out the top 5 best scooters for college students that are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street, Ather 450X and more.

The new academic sessions in colleges and universities will start soon. It’s that time of the year again when students want a good pair of wheels to impress their peers and what can be a better choice than a gearless scooter? After all, scooters are cost-effective, easy to ride and stylish. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best scooters for college students that one can purchase in India in 2023.

Top 5 scooters for college students:

TVS Ntorq

Starting price: Rs84,386

TVS Ntorq 125 is one of the most popular scooters among the youth. It looks fancy, is feature-rich and offers a sporty ride. Powering the TVS Ntorq is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi that churns out 9.2 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 84,386 to Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hero Xoom

Starting price: 69,099

Hero Xoom is the latest entrant in the 110cc scooter segment and offers a fresh design and is quite lightweight as well. It is powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.05 bhp and 8.70 Nm, paired with a CVT. The Hero Xoom is priced from Rs 69,099 to Rs 77,199, ex-showroom.

Ather 450X

Starting price: 98,183

Ather 450X can be a great choice for tech-savvy youth looking to go green. It is a stylish and feature-rich electric scooter. The Ather 450X features a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor and is claimed to offer a range of 146 km per charge. It is priced from Rs 98,183 to Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom.

Suzuki Burgman

Starting price: Rs 93,000

Suzuki Burgman is a fancy 125cc maxi-scooter. It has a good road presence and is decently loaded with features. Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 93,000 to Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda Activa

Starting price: Rs 75,347

Finally, the last one on this list is the Honda Activa. It is India’s best-selling scooter and enjoys a massive cult following. The Activa is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.73 bhp and 8.90 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 75,347 to Rs 81,348, ex-showroom.

