Top 5 much-awaited Royal Enfield bikes in India: Next-gen Classic 350, Himalayan 650 & more

Starting with the next-gen Classic 350, Royal Enfield will be launching new bikes back to back in our market. Here are the top five that we are the most excited about!

Royal Enfield is currently on a product offensive and is set to launch multiple new models in the next few months. While many of them have been already snapped testing in the past, a few of them are still well-kept secrets by the Chennai-based manufacturer. The ongoing pandemic has certainly delayed the proceedings but now with the situation looking very much in control, you can expect some new Royal Enfields hitting the market soon. Here, in this article, let us get you through the top five upcoming Royal Enfield bikes that should be totally wait-worthy. Do let us know which one out of these, according to you is the most drool-worthy?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

Representational image

We know for a fact that many of you are eagerly waiting to see the test mules of the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 but sadly, this is not going to happen very soon. The reason being, Royal Enfield has started the development of the Himalayan 650 at its UK technical centre, and hence, it will take some time for the bike to land on Indian shores for testing. The Himalayan 650, from what we have heard from our sources close to the development, would be launched in India in 2022. Speaking of pricing, the bike in all certainty will arrive with an on-road price of under Rs 4 lakh. A middleweight ADV at this price would be a steal, isn’t it?

Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350

The launch of the new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks quite imminent and if you ask us, the bike should arrive at the dealerships across India by early next month. A lot of pictures and videos on the web have already given a healthy idea in terms of how the bike would be like along with the changes on offer. Speaking of which, the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come based on the same platform as the Meteor 350 and will share its engine with the latter as well. Moreover, the bike would get Tripper Navigation, rotary-styled switches, and also, new paint schemes.

Royal Enfield Scram

Representational image

A few days back, Royal Enfield had filed the trademark for ‘Scram’. As the name suggests, the bike would be a scrambler in all certainty and it would be interesting to see if the company uses the Himalayan’s 411cc or its highly reliable 650cc engine for the said model. A powerful and punchy Scrambler isn’t present in the company’s portfolio as of now and also, in the lower end of the spectrum in the market. Currently, the options in the premium scrambler category start with the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 that costs well over Rs 9 lakh. In such a scenario, a much lower-priced Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 makes so much sense.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Image source: 91Wheels

Royal Enfield’s upcoming flagship 650cc cruiser is expected to be called the Shotgun 650. The said name was trademarked by the brand in India a few weeks back. The 650cc model has been spotted in the past numerous times and the leaked pictures and videos gave a good idea about this bike. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be a laid-back cruiser with a wide rider’s seat, low slung stance and the bike will most likely have high-speed cruising abilities as well. Market launch of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is expected to take place sometime by the end of this year.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350

Remember an Interceptor 650-resembling test mule that was snapped a few months back. There have been rumours that the company is busy working on a low-cost Interceptor that will come fitted with the same engine that powers the Meteor 350. As one can see in the spy shots, the bike will be based on an all-black theme and hence, should look sportier and meaner compared to the existing Interceptor 650. Nothing concrete about this model is known as of now but if at all, the Interceptor 350 is for real, expect its market launch sometime next year.

