Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Check out the top 5 retro roadster motorcycles that are currently available in India under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. The list includes the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X 440 and more.

Retro motorcycles have always been very popular in the Indian market. But, in recent times, they have started gaining even more traction, thanks to the launch of new motorcycles in this category. Retro roadsters evoke a sense of nostalgia and offer a relaxed riding experience with good performance. In this article, we have listed the top 5 retro roadster motorcycles that are currently available for under Rs 3 lakh in India.

Top 5 retro roadster bikes under Rs 3 lakh:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Price: Rs 1.50 lakh – Rs 1.75 lakh

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most affordable retro roadsters one can purchase in India. It is priced from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Yezdi Roadster

Price: Rs 2.08 lakh – Rs 2.14 lakh

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends revived the iconic Yezdi brand with the launch of Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure motorcycles. The new Yezdi Roadster is currently priced from Rs 2.08 lakh to Rs 2.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 29 bhp and 28.95 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Harley-Davidson X440

Price: Rs 2.27 lakh

Harley-Davidson recently launched the X440 in India in partnership with Hero MotoCorp. This retro roadster has been priced from Rs 2.27 lakh, ex-showroom. The Harley-Davidson X440 is powered by a 440cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27 bhp and 38 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Speed 400

Price: Rs 2.33 lakh

Next, we have the much-talked-about Triumph Speed 400 that has been made in collaboration with Bajaj Auto. The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom, and the first 10,000 buyers will even get a Rs 10,000 discount. Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is a new 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Honda CB300R

Price: Rs 2.77 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Honda CB300R. This neo-retro roadster from Honda is priced at Rs 2.77 lakh, ex-showroom, and sold via the company’s BigWing outlets. Powering the Honda CB300R is a 286.01cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

