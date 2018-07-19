Top 5 reasons why BMW G310R is better than KTM 390 Duke: Bajaj Dominar 400 is not even a match for these two!

BMW Motorrad India has rather priced its new BMW G310 R at an aggressive price of Rs 2.99 lakh (Ex-Delhi) and has been placed at a premium level over its closest competition KTM 390 Duke. BMW Motorrad took its own time to launch this bike in India and first focussed on getting its dealership ready before the market debut of BMW G310 R. Now, one might argue that the KTM 390 Duke is both more affordable and powerful than the BMW G310 R but the brand perception of BMW Motorrad is one of the key reasons on why the G 310 R will attract many buyers. BMW G 310 R is priced about Rs 65,000 more than the KTM Duke 390 and while the Duke lovers will still stick to buying the KTM 390 Duke, BMW with its new street-naked motorcycle will disrupt the market.

Five reasons why BMW G 310 R is a game changer over KTM 390 Duke and Bajaj Dominar:

1. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS motorcycles in India is the result of TVS-BMW tie-up that was announced five years back in 2013. While German motorcycle manufacturer has led the development, Hosur based TVS Motor Company is manufacturing the bike for BMW Motorrad in India. The TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 R share the same engine but both the units are in a slightly tuned differently. Like the Apache RR 310, expect BMW G 310 R to more rider friendly and smoother in the lower RPMs, unlike the KTM 390 Duke that demands to be revved higher.

2. BMW Motorrad's brand perception among Indian consumers is higher than that of KTM's. While the KTM 390 Duke is itself considered to be a premium offering, the G 310 R sits above the Bajaj owned Austrian brand. BMW is considered as a luxury brand in India and the G 310 R is the most affordable offering that will provide the masses with a chance to own a BMW.

3. BMW G310 R vs Bajaj Dominar:

There is no comparison between the BMW's new G 310 R and the Bajaj Dominar. The Dominar is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh which is almost half the price of BMW's entry level bike. Comparing the two is like comparing the Skoda Octavia and BMW 3 Series. Both Bajaj Dominar and BMW G 310 R caters to a different set of buyers and both the bikes will continue to grow in India in its respective segments.

4. BMW's unlimited warranty:

BMW Motorrad India is also offering a standard warranty of ‘three years, unlimited kilometres’ across its complete range of motorcycles including the newly launched BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. BMW Motorrad is also the first premium brand to offer this unlimited warranty. KTM in India is currently offering 2 years, 30,000 kilometres warranty on its bikes in India.

5. As mentioned, BMW G 310 R is based on the TVS Apache RR 310 which is smoother than the KTM 390 Duke. While we haven't tested the BMW's new bike yet we expect the overall riding dynamics to be better than the Duke.

In many areas, KTM 390 Duke does stand out other than the price. KTM will also be launching a new adventure motorcycle next year and will be interesting to see its positioning in the India market. The performance of KTM 390 Duke is well appreciated and as far as the BMW G310 R is concerned, time will tell if its success will fade out after the initial buzz or will race past ahead the likes of KTMs.