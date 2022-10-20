Top 5 petrol scooters to buy this Diwali: Activa, NTorq, Aerox, etc

The festive season is already here and it’s one of the best times of the year to purchase a new two-wheeler. During Diwali month, dealers usually offer some hefty discounts, offers, or other benefits which sweeten the deal. In case you are out in the market to get a new scooter, check out this list of the top 5 petrol-powered scooters which you can consider buying this Diwali.
Top 5 petrol scooters to buy this Diwali:
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G is the most popular scooter in India and it sells in huge numbers every month. It is powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.68 bhp and 8.84 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The Honda Activa 6G is currently priced from Rs 72,400 to Rs 75,400, ex-showroom.
Hero Pleasure Plus
The second one on this list is the Hero Pleasure Plus. This lightweight Activa-rival scooter is quite popular among female riders. Powering the Pleasure Plus is a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. The Hero Pleasure Plus is priced from Rs 66,768 to Rs 75,868, ex-showroom.
TVS NTorq 125
Next, we have the TVS NTorq 125. This sporty scooter is very popular among the youth. The TVS NTorq is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve, fuel-injected mill that churns out 9.25 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT. It’s available in a more powerful Race XP avatar too. The TVS NTorq 125 is priced from Rs 79,950 to Rs 99,960, ex-showroom.
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125 is one of the best 125cc family scooters out there in the Indian market. This no-nonsense gearless scooter is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The Suzuki Access 125 is currently priced from Rs 77,600 to Rs 87,200, ex-showroom.
Yamaha Aerox 155
Finally, the last scooter on this list is the Yamaha Aerox 155. It is the most powerful and most expensive scooter in the mass-market segment. Powering the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.8 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is currently priced from Rs 1.39 lakh to Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom.
