Top 5 petrol scooters to buy this Diwali: Activa, NTorq, Aerox, etc

Here are the top 5 petrol-powered gearless scooters which you can consider buying this Diwali. The list includes the likes of the Honda Activa 6G, TVS NTorq 125, Yamaha Aerox 155, etc.

The festive season is already here and it’s one of the best times of the year to purchase a new two-wheeler. During Diwali month, dealers usually offer some hefty discounts, offers, or other benefits which sweeten the deal. In case you are out in the market to get a new scooter, check out this list of the top 5 petrol-powered scooters which you can consider buying this Diwali.

Top 5 petrol scooters to buy this Diwali:

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G is the most popular scooter in India and it sells in huge numbers every month. It is powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.68 bhp and 8.84 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The Honda Activa 6G is currently priced from Rs 72,400 to Rs 75,400, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India as per Global NCAP: Kushaq, Taigun, XUV700, Punch, etc

Hero Pleasure Plus

The second one on this list is the Hero Pleasure Plus. This lightweight Activa-rival scooter is quite popular among female riders. Powering the Pleasure Plus is a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. The Hero Pleasure Plus is priced from Rs 66,768 to Rs 75,868, ex-showroom.

TVS NTorq 125

Next, we have the TVS NTorq 125. This sporty scooter is very popular among the youth. The TVS NTorq is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve, fuel-injected mill that churns out 9.25 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT. It’s available in a more powerful Race XP avatar too. The TVS NTorq 125 is priced from Rs 79,950 to Rs 99,960, ex-showroom.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125 is one of the best 125cc family scooters out there in the Indian market. This no-nonsense gearless scooter is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The Suzuki Access 125 is currently priced from Rs 77,600 to Rs 87,200, ex-showroom.

Yamaha Aerox 155

Finally, the last scooter on this list is the Yamaha Aerox 155. It is the most powerful and most expensive scooter in the mass-market segment. Powering the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.8 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is currently priced from Rs 1.39 lakh to Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Honda City celebrates 25th anniversary in India: A timeline explained

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.