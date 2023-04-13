scorecardresearch

Top 5 most affordable two-wheelers with traction control: Clean sweep by Yamaha

Check out the top five most affordable two-wheelers with a traction control system (TCS) in India. Yamaha is the only mass-market automaker to offer TCS in its motorcycles and scooters.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
The Yamaha FZ-S V4 is the most affordable two-wheeler in India with TCS

A traction control system (TCS) is an important safety feature usually available in cars and some high-end two-wheelers. However, automakers like Yamaha have now started offering this feature in their mass-market motorcycles and scooters as well. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable two-wheelers with traction control in India. 

Traction control system

What is a traction control system (TCS)?

Before we begin with the listicle, let us quickly explain what is a traction control system and how exactly it works. TCS is a safety feature in vehicles that helps prevent loss of traction between the wheels and the road surface. It uses sensors to detect when a wheel is losing traction and then automatically adjusts the power output or braking force to that wheel in order to regain traction and maintain the vehicle’s stability. 

Most affordable two-wheelers with traction control:

Yamaha FZ S V4

Yamaha FZ-S V4

Price: Rs 1.28 lakh

Yamaha FZ-S V4 is the most affordable motorcycle in India with a traction control system. While a motorcycle in the 150cc commuter segment doesn’t really need a TCS, it’s always a welcome addition. The FZ-S is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is priced from Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom.

yamaha fz-x

Yamaha FZ-X

Price: Rs 1.36 lakh

The Yamaha FZ-X is priced from Rs 1.36 lakh, ex-showroom. It shares mechanicals with the FZ-S V3 and gets a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. We recently rode the updated Yamaha FZ-X in Jaipur. Click HERE to watch our review of the same. 

2023 yamaha aerox

Yamaha Aerox 155

Price: Rs 1.43 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 is the most affordable scooter in India with a traction control system (TCS). The Aerox 155 was recently updated to comply with the OBD-2 norms. It is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.79 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

yamaha mt 15 v2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Price: Rs 1.65 lakh

Next, we have the MT-15 V2 on the list. The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is priced from Rs 1.65 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering this motorcycle is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that pumps out 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

Price: Rs 1.81 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle in this listicle is the Yamaha R15 V4. Apart from the traction control system, the R15 V4 even gets a uni-directional quick-shifter for up-shifts. It is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The R15 V4 is priced from Rs 1.81 lakh, ex-showroom. 

First published on: 13-04-2023 at 12:40 IST