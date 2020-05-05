Top 5 most affordable inline-four bikes in India: CBR650R, GSX-S750 and more!

Inline-four bikes not only sound sweet but ride equally well. Here are the top five most affordable options, however, for some of the bikes mentioned, you need to wait for a bit to buy one. Read to find out why!

Superbikes come in different shapes, sizes and engine configurations. Single and twin cylinder bikes have gained much popularity in India. However, if you want to have a bike with unmatched performance, then it is better to go for a four-cylinder machine. Now, in addition to that, if you are someone who wants to have a sweet-sounding sound from his or her motorcycle at the same time, then superbikes having an inline four-cylinder engine should be the ones to go for. Now, while you must be thinking inline four-cylinder engined motorcycles cost a bomb, well, you are partially correct. The reason why I say ‘partially’ is because there are a lot of reasonably affordable options in this segment as well. Let’s have a look at the top five most affordable inline-four bikes in India. Interestingly, four of them cost under Rs 10 lakh.

Benelli TNT 600i – Rs 6.20 lakh

Benelli TNT 600i makes up for the most affordable option when it comes to buying an inline four-cylinder bike in India. Powering the bike is an inline-four, 600cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 85hp and 55Nm. The midlife facelift version of the 600i was launched in China recently and the same is expected to arrive to India sometime next year. Talking of the BS6 update, the company is expected to launch it soon after the lockdown.

Suzuki GSX-S750 – Rs 7.46 lakh

The Suzuki GSX-S750 comes to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The bike is powered by a 749cc, liquid-cooled engine good for producing 114hp of power and 81Nm of torque. The Suzuki GSX-S750 makes itself to this list as the second most affordable inline-four bike in India. The bike gets an aggressive streetfighter styling and is certainly one of the best sounding machines in the sub Rs 10 lakh price bracket. The company has removed the GSX-S750 from its official website for India and its BS6 version is awaited.

Honda CBR650R – Rs 7.70 lakh

The aggressive-looking CBR650R has replaced the CBR650F in the company’s India big bike line up and is the most affordable fully-faired inline-four bike in India. The bike was launched in India a few months back and the limited number of units that made their way here were sold out sometime back. However, the new lot is expected to arrive soon, possibly a few weeks after the lockdown lifts up.

Kawasaki Z900 – Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

The Kawasaki Z900 has received a BS6 update a few weeks back and is one of the best selling products in the company’s portfolio for the Indian market. Powering the Kawasaki Z900 is a BS6 compliant 948cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine churns out respective power and torque outputs of 125hp and 99Nm. The gearbox works in sync with a slip and assist clutch. The company has announced the BS6 compliant Z900 for India and revealed that the bike will be priced in the range of Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000 – Rs 10.29 lakh

The Ninja 1000 is one of the worthy sports tourers in India that one can buy at a competitive price point. The bike not only packs in enough power and features to keep you entertained and safe while munching miles on the highways, but is a great looker as well. Kawasaki Ninja 1000 draws power from a 1043cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, that produces 142hp of power and 111Nm of torque.

Disclaimer – It has to be noted that among the bikes that are mentioned above, only Kawasaki has confirmed BS6 compliance for the Z900 as of now. The prices of the rest four bikes are for the BS4 models and one can expect their BS6 versions to be launched in India soon. The story is to give an idea to the readers about the options.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.