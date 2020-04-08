Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

Planning to buy a brand-new, affordable two-wheeler but BS6 price hike worrying you? Here are the five cheapest bikes and scooter(s) that are BS6 compliant and won't burn a hole in your pocket. And there is a moped too!

The BS4 to BS6 transition was all set to take place in India starting April 2020. However, with the ongoing Covid-19 situation, the Supreme Court announced a 10-day extension post lockdown, which means dealers will be able to sell their remaining BS4 inventory (only 10 percent) once this lockdown lifts up. Multiple manufacturers started launching their BS6 compliant two-wheelers way before the said deadline and now, almost every two-wheeler maker has updated its entire product line up to meet the stringent BS6 norms. Now, while the prices of the updated BS6 models have increased significantly, you can still buy one even if you are tight on budget. Here, we bring you the top five most affordable BS6 compliant two-wheelers on sale in India that are light on pocket.

Bajaj CT100 – Rs 40,794

When it comes to the most affordable motorcycles in India, Bajaj CT100 is a name that one can’t simply miss. Even in the BS6 avatar, the bike retains the tag of India’s most affordable two-wheeler. In order to be specific, the entry-level commuter is priced at Rs 40,794. The said price is for the kick start variant while for the electric start trim, you will need to pay almost Rs 8,000 more with its price being Rs 48,474 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, in comparison to the outgoing BS4 model, the new BS6 model costs around Rs 7,000 more.

TVS XL100 – Rs 43,044

The newly launched 2020 TVS XL100 makes it to the second spot in the list of most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India that you can buy at present. The only moped on sale in the country, the BS6 compliant TVS XL100 price in India currently starts at Rs 43,044. The XL100 is available for sale in three variants with the top-end trim priced at Rs 44,614. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new BS6 model gets updates in the form of an engine kill switch, fuel injection and more.

Bajaj Platina 100 – Rs 47,264

The new BS6 Bajaj Platina was launched in India and like before, this one too remains one of the most affordable motorcycles that you can buy here. The new BS6 model is priced at Rs 47,264 for the kick-start variant and Rs 54,797 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for the electric-start variant. That said, the BS6 compliant Bajaj Platina 100 is almost Rs 7,000 costlier compared to the BS4 model. In order to meet the BS6 emission standards, the new model gets a fuel injection system and some changes to the exhaust.

TVS Sport – Rs 51,750

The new BS6 compliant TVS Sport has been launched in India very recently at a starting price of Rs 51,750 and is costlier by Rs 3,633 compared to the outgoing BS4 model in terms of the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the electric start version for the BS6 TVS Sport is Rs 58,925, which is an increment of Rs 8,017 over the corresponding BS4 variant. The company is claiming a 15 percent increase in fuel efficiency for the BS6 TVS Sport. In terms of the biggest update, the bike now gets a fuel injection system which should make the throttle response crisper.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus – Rs 51,754

The BS6 compliant TVS Scooty Pep Plus has been priced at a starting of Rs 51,754. With the said price, the entry-level variant is costlier by Rs 6,700 compared to the BS4 model. Like before, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is available in a total of three colour schemes. The Babelicious Series BS6 will now cost Rs 52,954 and hence, this one demands Rs 6,400 more than the corresponding BS4 variant. Last, the matte edition for the BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus has been launched at a price of Rs 52,954 and price difference here is the same as the Babelicious series. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

