Top 5 most affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS: Pulsar N160 to Apache RTR 200 4V

Check out the top 5 most affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS in India. The list includes the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and more.

ABS or anti-lock braking system is used in vehicles to prevent the wheels from locking up during braking. While ABS is a standard safety feature in India in all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of more than 125cc, manufacturers often do cost-cutting by offering just a single-channel unit. Nevertheless, several motorcycles get dual-channel ABS that provide an extra layer of safety. Check out the top 5 most affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS in India.

Affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS:

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Price: Rs 1.30 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is the most affordable motorcycle with dual-channel ABS in India. Priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, the Pulsar N160 features a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15.7 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Price: Rs 1.35 lakh

Next, we have the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on the list. The Pulsar NS160 gets a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It is one of the most powerful 160cc motorcycles on sale in the market.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Price: 1.40 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was one of the first mass-market motorcycles in India to offer a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, it gets a 197.7cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 20.5 bhp and 17.25 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Price: 1.47 lakh

Bajaj recently updated the Pulsar NS200 and it now gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The Pulsar NS200 gets a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Yamaha FZ 25

Price: Rs 1.50 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Yamaha FZ 25. The Yamaha FZ 25 is the most affordable quarter-litre bike on sale in India and it’s priced at Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 249cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 20.5 bhp and 20.1 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

