scorecardresearch

Top 5 most affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS: Pulsar N160 to Apache RTR 200 4V

Check out the top 5 most affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS in India. The list includes the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and more.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Top 5 most affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS
Bajaj's Pulsar N160 is the most affordable motorcycle with dual-channel ABS in India

ABS or anti-lock braking system is used in vehicles to prevent the wheels from locking up during braking. While ABS is a standard safety feature in India in all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of more than 125cc, manufacturers often do cost-cutting by offering just a single-channel unit. Nevertheless, several motorcycles get dual-channel ABS that provide an extra layer of safety. Check out the top 5 most affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS in India.

Affordable bikes with dual-channel ABS:

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Price: Rs 1.30 lakh

Also Read

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is the most affordable motorcycle with dual-channel ABS in India. Priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, the Pulsar N160 features a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15.7 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Price: Rs 1.35 lakh

Next, we have the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on the list. The Pulsar NS160 gets a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It is one of the most powerful 160cc motorcycles on sale in the market. 

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Price: 1.40 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was one of the first mass-market motorcycles in India to offer a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, it gets a 197.7cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 20.5 bhp and 17.25 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Price: 1.47 lakh

Bajaj recently updated the Pulsar NS200 and it now gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The Pulsar NS200 gets a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Yamaha FZ25

Yamaha FZ 25

Price: Rs 1.50 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Yamaha FZ 25. The Yamaha FZ 25 is the most affordable quarter-litre bike on sale in India and it’s priced at Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 249cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 20.5 bhp and 20.1 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which retro cruiser should be your pick?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-03-2023 at 07:00 IST