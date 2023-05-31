Top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS: Platina 110 to Yamaha FZ-S

Check out the top 5 most affordable bikes with a single-channel ABS that are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the Bajaj Platina 110, Yamaha FZ-S and more.

ABS or anti-lock braking system is a safety feature used in vehicles to prevent the wheels from locking up during harsh braking scenarios. It is a standard feature in all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc or above in the Indian market. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS.

Most affordable bikes with ABS in India:

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

Price: Rs 74,061

Bajaj Platina 110 is the most affordable motorcycle in India with ABS. It gets a single-channel ABS with a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. Powering the Platina 110 is a 115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.48 bhp and 9 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda Unicorn

Price: Rs 1.05 lakh

Honda Unicorn is a popular premium commuter in India. It gets a disc brake at the front with ABS and a drum unit at the rear. The Unicorn is powered by a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 12.7 bhp and 14 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Yamaha FZ & FZ-S

Price: Rs 1.16 lakh – Rs 1.22 lakh

Yamaha FZ & FZ-S are powered by the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. They get disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS as standard.

Hero Xtreme 160R

Price: Rs 1.18 lakh – Rs 1.30 lakh

Next, we have the Hero Xtreme 160R on the list. It is powered by a 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 15 bhp and 14 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It gets a disc brake at the front with ABS and a drum/disc option at the rear.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V

Price: Rs 1.19 lakh – Rs 1.26 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle on the list is the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V. It gets a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15.8 bhp and 13.85 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Apache RTR 160 2V also gets a disc brake at the front with ABS and a drum/disc option at the rear.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.