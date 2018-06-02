Top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS in India under Rs 1.25 lakh: TVS Apache, Suzuki Gixxer and more

ABS or an Anti-Lock Braking System is a safety equipment that prevents the lock-up of wheels during an emergency and strict braking. With the increasing number of accidents, the Government of India has made ABS mandatory on all newly launched two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above starting April 2018. The deadline for the already existing models is April 2019. As a result, the safety unit now is not limited to expensive motorcycles and has now made its way into numerous mass market models as well. ABS comes in two forms - single channel and dual channel. As the name suggests, while the single-channel ABS has the safety unit installed on one wheel only (preferably at the front), the dual channel unit has an ABS on both wheels and hence, it is much safer. However, it comes at a comparatively higher price than the single channel unit and hence, most manufacturers choose to install single-channel ABS in bikes at this price point in order to keep the cost of the motorcycle in check. Here we have listed the top five most affordable motorcycles that come with an ABS in India.

Suzuki Gixxer ABS

Suzuki Gixxer ABS

Suzuki has recently added a single channel ABS to the feature list of its highly popular Gixxer. With this, the Suzuki Gixxer is the most affordable motorcycle in India that offers you an ABS. Mechanically, there are no changes on the motorcycle. The Suzuki Gixxer ABS undercuts its rivals like Honda CB Hornet 160R in terms of pricing and that should definitely give it an edge. The motorcycle gets power from a 155cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 14.6 bhp of power and 14 Nm of torque. The new Suzuki Gixxer ABS can be yours for a price of Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda CB Hornet 160R

Honda CB Hornet 160R

Honda launched the updated version of CB Hornet 160R a few weeks after Auto Expo 2018 where it was showcased for the first time. The motorcycle received some interesting features in the form of LED headlamp, new graphics and an ABS. The Honda CB Hornet 160R was the most affordable ABS equipped bike in India until the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer ABS that took place a few days back. The ABS version of the new Honda CB Hornet 160R can be yours for a price of Rs 90,734 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is one of the oldest motorcycles in the mass segment that offer an Anti-Lock Braking System. Furthermore, it is the most affordable motorcycle in India that offers a dual-channel ABS. With the launch of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the position of the RTR 180 looks quite uncertain now as the price difference between the new RTR 160 and RTR 200 becomes much narrower. The TVS Apache RTR 180 ABS can be yours in India at a price of Rs 93,497 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Intruder ABS

Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki's baby Intruder is the most affordable cruiser in India that offers an Anti-Lock Braking System. The motorcycle gets power from the same 155cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Gixxer twins. The power and torque figures are also identical at 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm. Other features of the new Suzuki Intruder include fully digital instrument cluster, LED tail lamp and a lot more. The price of the Suzuki Intruder in India is Rs 99,995 for the base carbureted version (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a dual channel ABS along with the RLP (Rear wheel lift-off protection). The motorcycle also gets a slipper clutch and Pirelli tyres but the latter comes as optional. Prime features of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V include a fully digital instrument cluster, LED pilot lamps and tail lamp, sporty split step-up seats and more. The carbureted ABS version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V can be yours for a price of Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is the cheapest 200cc motorcycle in India that offers the aforementioned safety unit.