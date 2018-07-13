Top 5 most affordable bikes & scooters with LED headlights: More style, safety without spending much!

In a race to be the best, the rivalry among the two-wheeler manufacturers has always been fierce in India. Hence, companies try to offer more features in their products to lure the buyers. As a result, even mass market products are now loaded with some features that were limited to premium vehicles a few years back and this leaves the buyer spoilt for choices. Availability of features is one of the parameters that make a customer pick a product as he is desperate to get the maximum bang for his/her buck. Among such features, LED headlamp has started getting employed in bikes and scooters even in volume centric segment in recent months. An LED headlamp claims to offer better illumination than a conventional unit and also looks better and more premium compared to the yellowish and dull beam of a conventional bulb. While earlier, LED headlamps were limited to expensive bikes only, times have changed and now you can find one even in an Activa. Here we have listed the five most affordable bikes and scooters that offer LED headlamp, thereby enhancing your style quotient as well as safety:

2018 Honda Dio LED headlamp

2018 Honda Dio

Honda Dio received a facelift a few weeks back making it the most affordable two-wheeler in India to offer LED headlamp. Besides a brighter headlamp, the new Honda Dio also gets some new features in the form of a fully-digital instrument cluster, golden rims and new graphics. Having said that, the new 2018 Honda Dio is one of the most feature-rich automatic scooters and is priced in India at Rs 51,837 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

2018 Honda Activa 5G LED headlamp

Honda Activa 5G, Grazia 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the fifth generation model of its best selling Activa at Auto Expo 2018 and the latest model gets some impressive updates. One of the prime highlights of the new Honda Activa 5G is the LED headlamp giving it an edge over its competition. The new Honda Activa 5G can be yours in India at a starting price of Rs 53,565 with an LED headlamp being standard. Besides the new Honda Activa 5G, the company is also offering LED headlamp with the new Activa 125 and the Grazia 125. The Honda Grazia, on the other hand, can be yours for a starting price of Rs 59,622. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Honda CB Hornet 160R, X-Blade

Honda launched a completely new motorcycle called X-Blade at the Auto Expo 2018 and its prime visual highlight was its robotic looking LED headlamp cluster. The company also gave its multiple models a significant facelift with the addition of an LED headlamp and the list includes the company's CB Hornet 160.

Honda X-Blade LED headlamp

In its latest avatar, the bike not only makes for a case of better value-for-money than before but is also the second most affordable ABS-equipped bike in India after the Suzuki Gixxer. The new Honda CB Hornet 160 can be yours in India for a price of Rs 85,643. On the other hand, if you wish to own the Honda X-Blade, you will have to shell out Rs 79,468 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj Dominar LED headlamp

Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400 made a staggering entry in the Indian market in December 2016 and created a buzz among the enthusiasts primarily due to its design and a number of interesting features. One such feature is the full LED headlamp set up that not only looks appealing but also lights up the road ahead in a much better way than the normal units. Also, the LED cluster on the Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with different combinations for the high beam. Bajaj Dominar 400 has seen a price hike recently and is now available for a starting price of Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RR 310 LED headlamp

TVS Apache RR 310

One of the prime visual highlights of the TVS Apache RR 310 is the dual projector LED headlamps that not only make it look a class apart but also serve the purpose better. The LED units on the TVS Apache RR 310 have been fitted in an appealing layout and have impressive illumination capability and this is one of the reasons why some people mistake the bike for a middleweight sportbike. The TVS Apache RR 310 currently retails in India at a price of Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).