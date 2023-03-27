Top 5 most affordable adventure bikes in India: Xpulse 200 to RE Himalayan

Check out the top 5 most affordable adventure motorcycles on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure, etc.

Adventure motorcycles have become quite popular in India in recent years. That’s because they are versatile and can be used for a wide range of riding activities. ADVs offer a combination of on-road and off-road capabilities, allowing riders to explore the roads not taken. Moreover, they no longer cost a bomb and there are several affordable options in the market. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable adventure motorcycles in India.

Top 5 most affordable adventure bikes in India:

Hero Xpulse 200 4V

Price: Rs 1.38 lakh

Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure bike in India. This dual-purpose motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh. It also gets a fancy Rally Edition with superior hardware for off-roading capabilities and is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom. The Xpulse 200 4V is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Honda CB200X

Price: Rs 1.49 lakh

The Honda CB200X isn’t exactly an off-road-friendly motorcycle but it’s a good 200cc tourer for long rides. It’s priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the Honda CB200X is a 184.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 17 bhp and 16.1 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Suzuki V-Strom SX

Price: Rs 2.12 lakh

Next, we have another soft-roader on the list and it’s from the house of Suzuki. The Suzuki V-Strom SX was launched in India last year and it’s garnering good sales for the company. Priced at Rs 2.12 lakh, ex-showroom, the V-Strom SX gets a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Yezdi Adventure

Price: Rs 2.13 lakh

Iconic two-wheeler manufacturer Yezdi marked its comeback in the Indian market last year with three motorcycles, including its ADV. The all-new Yezdi Adventure is priced at Rs 2.13 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC engine that churns out 29.7 bhp and 29.9 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Price: Rs 2.16 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle on the list is the one that popularised the mass-market ADV segment in India. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced from Rs 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 24 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Royal Enfield will soon introduce the Himalayan 450 as well.

