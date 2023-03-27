Top 5 most affordable adventure bikes in India: Xpulse 200 to RE Himalayan

Adventure motorcycles have become quite popular in India in recent years. That’s because they are versatile and can be used for a wide range of riding activities. ADVs offer a combination of on-road and off-road capabilities, allowing riders to explore the roads not taken. Moreover, they no longer cost a bomb and there are several affordable options in the market. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable adventure motorcycles in India.
Top 5 most affordable adventure bikes in India:
Hero Xpulse 200 4V
Price: Rs 1.38 lakh
Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure bike in India. This dual-purpose motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh. It also gets a fancy Rally Edition with superior hardware for off-roading capabilities and is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom. The Xpulse 200 4V is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Honda CB200X
Price: Rs 1.49 lakh
The Honda CB200X isn’t exactly an off-road-friendly motorcycle but it’s a good 200cc tourer for long rides. It’s priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the Honda CB200X is a 184.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 17 bhp and 16.1 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Price: Rs 2.12 lakh
Next, we have another soft-roader on the list and it’s from the house of Suzuki. The Suzuki V-Strom SX was launched in India last year and it’s garnering good sales for the company. Priced at Rs 2.12 lakh, ex-showroom, the V-Strom SX gets a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Yezdi Adventure
Price: Rs 2.13 lakh
Iconic two-wheeler manufacturer Yezdi marked its comeback in the Indian market last year with three motorcycles, including its ADV. The all-new Yezdi Adventure is priced at Rs 2.13 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC engine that churns out 29.7 bhp and 29.9 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Price: Rs 2.16 lakh
Finally, the last motorcycle on the list is the one that popularised the mass-market ADV segment in India. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced from Rs 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 24 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Royal Enfield will soon introduce the Himalayan 450 as well.
