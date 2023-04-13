Top 5 most affordable 125cc scooters: Hero Destini, Honda Activa, Suzuki Access

We shortlist the most pocket-friendly 125cc scooters in the market. And the winner …

Scooters are synonymous with the commuter segment, but the two-wheeler manufacturers would beg to differ and will insist that one should not paint every vehicle with the same brush. This is the reason why we are looking beyond the 110cc division and focusing on the powerful 125cc class. We highlight the power output, and the features and reveal the most wallet-friendly scooter in the market.

1. Hero Destini 125 XTEC

Hero Destini 125 XTEC is currently the most pocket-friendly 125cc scooter in the market. The scooter is available in three variants —Standard, LX and XTEC priced at Rs 71,608, Rs 77,218 and Rs 83,808 respectively, ex-showroom Delhi. It is the only scooter that doesn’t offer a disc brake and is equipped with a 130mm drum in front and rear. The top trim is packed with features like LED headlights, a mobile phone charging port, chrome-finished handlebar ends, side view mirrors and an exhaust muffler. It also gets Bluetooth Connectivity for call and SMS alerts. Powered by a 124.6cc air-cooled engine that belts out 9bhp and 10.4Nm of torque.

2. Hero Maestro Edge 125

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is sporty and the tech-laden avatar of the Destini as both are powered by the same engine. The similarity between the scooters ends there as the Maestro Edge is equipped with a host of features. With an all-digital instrument cluster and Hero Connect app, the smartphone can be easily paired and as a result, it offers turn-by-turn navigation, live tracking, geo-fencing, parking location, tow away notification and a comprehensive riding report. The Maestro Edge 125 comes standard with all LED lighting, a real-time mileage indicator and a fully digital console. It is available in four trims starting from alloy wheels with drum brake at Rs 77,896, alloy wheels with disc brake at Rs 82,346, alloy wheels with disc brake and Prismatic colour at Rs 82,766 and similar to the previous trim but with Bluetooth Connectivity at Rs 86,766, ex-showroom Delhi.

3. Yamaha Fascino 125

Starting from Rs 78,600, the Yamaha Fascino 125 comes with a mild-hybrid system which is basically an electric motor that provides additional power on an incline or the throttle response from a standstill. The scooter is available in both drum and disc brake options. The former starts from Rs 78,600 to Rs 79,600 and the latter begins from Rs 89,230 to Rs 92,030, ex-showroom Delhi. Powered by an 8bhp 125cc with 10.3Nm of torque, the Fascino is the least powerful in this list. It has a seat height of 780mm and a ground clearance of 145mm. Like its competition, it is also equipped with connected technology via Bluetooth which sends SMS, email and call alerts.

4. Honda Activa 125

Honda has recently given the Activa a facelift and continues to be powered by 124cc which churns out 8.2bhp and 10.4Nm of torque. It gets a digital instrument cluster that reads out real-time mileage, distance to empty range and average mileage. The top variant gets the H-Smart technology and with the help of the key fob, one can locate the scooter within 10 meters, keyless start and switch the scooter on via the knob, easy access to unlock the fuel hatch and additional security with an immobilizer function. The Activa is available in four variants starting from Activa 125 drum at Rs 78,920, Activa 125 drum with alloy at Rs 82,588, Activa 125 disc for Rs 86,093 and Activa 125 H-Smart at Rs 88,093, ex-showroom Delhi.

5. Suzuki Access 125

The Suzuki Access is powered by a 124cc engine with an output of 8.6bhp and 10Nm. The scooter is available in various options —Standard Edition Drum Brake at Rs 79,400, Standard Edition Drum Brake Variant with Alloys for Rs 79,600, and Standard Edition Disc at ₹ 83,100. There is also Special Edition Disc trim that’s priced at Rs 84,800. The Access Connected tech version is available in two trims, Ride Connect Edition Drum with Alloy at Rs 85,500 and Ride Connect Edition Disc with Alloy at Rs 89,500. The Access comes with features like Bluetooth Connectivity that enables the instrument console, LED headlights and DRLs, side stand lock and a USB charging port.

