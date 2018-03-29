Top 5 feature rich scooters in India: Navigation, Cruise control, phone connectivity, height adjustable seat and lots more to ease your life

The Indian two-wheeler market has been witnessing the growing share of automatic scooters, especially over the last few years. Earlier, there were scooters that used to come with some basic features and an aim to offer an easy commuting solution to the masses that do not have gears and prove practical for everyday use. Now, things have changed drastically for the good and some of the mass market scooters in India now come with features that can put even some of the performance bikes to shame. With the growing competition in the market, it has become quintessential for the manufacturers to offer the most while still keeping the pricing competitive. As a result, the customer is now spoilt with more choices and there are now automatic scooters that are better than the others in their own way. If features are something that comes on your priority list at the top, you should consider having a look at these top five most feature loaded scooters that are currently on sale in India.

Here are the five most feature loaded scooters on sale in India at present:

TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

The new TVS Ntorq 125 is currently the most feature-loaded automatic scooter that one can buy in India. The Ntorq is the company's approach in the sporty 125cc scooter segment that is gradually taking up its shape in the country. To start with, the new TVS Ntorq 125 gets three trip meters along with some race inspired features like 0 to 60 lap timer and top speed recorder. The fully digital instrument cluster of the TVS Ntorq 125 supports smartphone connectivity through an app. Once you are done connecting your mobile, the cockpit will show you information like missed call alert, incoming calls & SMSs, engine temperature, phone battery level, phone network level and a lot more. There is also on-board navigation and the directions appear right at the instrument cluster only. Besides all these, the new TVS Ntorq 125 also gets an engine kill switch which is a segment first feature. The new TVS Ntorq can be yours for a price of Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra Gusto

Mahindra Gusto

The Mahindra Gusto is the second most feature rich scooter currently on sale in India when it comes to automatic IC engined scooters. The most prominent feature being, the height adjustable seat and the Gusto is the only scooter in India to offer it that makes it apt for riders with almost any height. Besides, the two-wheeler comes assisted with a remote flip key, find me lamps and guide lamps and hence, you get some car features on a scooter. Furthermore, the Mahindra Gusto also gets pilot lamps up front, easy quick storage and tubeless tyres that step up the desirability and convenience quotient of the scooter. The Mahindra Gusto can be yours for a price of Rs 54,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

22 Motors Flow

22 Motors Flow

22 Motors launched its electric scooter Flow at the Auto Expo 2018 and it is the most feature loaded electric scooter that you can purchase in India. The scooter even gets some features that come in cars and hence, it stands apart from the large sea of scooters available in the market. The 22 Motors Flow has been assisted with cloud connectivity, reverse gear and a cruise control system. The scooter also gets a drag mode that offers convenience as, for instance, in case of a puncture, you don't need to drag the scooter to the puncture fixing place as the scooter runs at a walking speed. Another interesting highlight of the Flow is the regenerative braking that ensures the charging of batteries when the rider applies the brakes. The 22 Motors Flow can be yours for a price of Rs 74,740 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Grazia 125

Honda Grazia 125

The Honda Grazia is the company's flagship scooter that comes with multiple interesting features. One of the prime ones being, the LED headlamp that is still a rare feature on scooters as of now. The new Grazia has also been bestowed with a front disc brake to offer a decent stopping power. The scooter gets a fully digital instrument cluster too, that enhances its desirability. There is a glove box up front that also gets a mobile charging facility. The four-in-one type ignition keyhole makes things easier for the rider and seat opening switch that is located next to it further takes up the convenience factor up a notch. The Honda Grazia 125 can be yours at a price of Rs 58,133 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Okinawa Praise

Okinawa Praise

The Okinawa Praise electric scooter comes with some interesting features. One of the fastest electric scooters in India, the Praise gets LED headlamp with LED DRL (Daytime Running Lights) and a fully digital instrument cluster. The scooter has also been assisted with twin disc brakes up front along with a single disc at the rear in order to offer a decent stopping power. The Okinawa Praise side stand sensor and location tracker are some other safety and anti-theft features. The Okinawa Praise is available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 59,889 (ex-showroom, Delhi).