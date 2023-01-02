Top 5 cruisers available under Rs 2 lakh in India: Avenger, Hunter 350

As cruisers are getting under the limelight in India, here are few affordable cruisers listed below which are available under 2 lakh.

People who are looking for a motorcycle which has a relaxed riding position and are designed for comfortable, long distance riding, cruisers are the best options for them. Cruiser motorcycles are popular for their comfortable ride and stylish appearance.

There were few motorcycles available in the cruiser segment a couple of years ago and they were expensive but now there are affordable as well.

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street- Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Avenger 160 Street is Bajaj’s most affordable cruiser. It has a laid-back riding position so that the rider sits in a relaxed, upright position.

Some of the key features of this retro-inspired motorcycle are a long wheelbase, and a forward-mounted footpeg position. It is powered by a 160cc engine which produces 14bhp and 13.7 Nm of torque.

The cruiser comes with a 17-inch alloy wheel at the front and a smaller 15-inch one at the back. It is available in two colour options. Avenger 160 Street has a price tag of Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 – Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Avenger Cruise 220 is a bigger version of the Street 160 and as such comes with a larger engine and styling changes. It gets a lot more chrome all around and even has a large windscreen above the headlamp.

It comes equipped with a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. Peak power output stands at 18.7bhp and peak torque at 17.5 Nm. Avenger Cruise 220 retails at Rs 1.38 lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350- Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is currently the company’s most affordable offering and also one of the best-selling motorcycles. Powering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine.

This motor churns out 20.2bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Hunter 350 has a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yezdi Roadster – Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom)

This is the most expensive entry on the list. Yezdi Roadster has a starting price of Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC engine. The Yezdi Roadster develops 28bhp of power at 7,300 RPM and 29 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM.

Additionally it comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels and even gets dual-channel ABS.

Komaki Ranger – Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

People who are looking for an electric cruiser, the Komaki ranger is the best option to opt for. The Komaki ranger is powered by a 4kWh battery pack and an electric motor which is good enough to churn out 5.3bhp. It cost around 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

It has a claimed range of 180-200 km per charge and even comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The brand has added a fake exhaust pipe to give it a proper traditional cruiser look. It is popular for its comfortable ride and are often used for leisurely rides or long distance touring.