Top 5 classic motorcycles launched in India in 2018: Royal Enfield to Kawasaki

Only about a day is left of the year 2018 and we've got to make the best of what's left. While evenings and nights can be dedicated to partying, how about picking the right motorcycle for yourself in the day. If you are classic motorcycle fan, the choice is now much more elaborate than it used to be. We're listing top 5 all-new motorcycles that were launched this year. With prices starting from 2-point-something to 15 lakh, there is something for everyone from brands like Royal Enfield, Triumph, and Kawasaki. So, here goes:

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

Powering the newly launched Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is a 648cc, twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 47 bhp and 52 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The engine has significantly lesser vibration levels compared to other Royal Enfield models and is smoother across the rev range.

Braking on the two is taken care of by a 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered with the bikes as standard. The suspension setup on the two bikes comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front and gas charged twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Prices for the Interceptor 650 start at Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 2.65 lakh for the Conti. Prices are ex-showroom.

Jawa

With design and styling similar to the motorcycle which was sold decades ago, the Jawa brings the feeling of nostalgia for thousands in India. It is powered by a new 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with DOHC. The engine churns out 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Jawa Motorcycle has said the engine will deliver a generous mid-range and a flat-torque curve. The Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Speedmaster

Triumph Speedmaster builds on the Triumph Bobber’s design using a more practical touring minded approach. It is powered by the same engine that powers the Bonneville T120, which is a 1200cc parallel twin engine that makes 76 bhp and 106 Nm of torque. Triumph have pieced together two custom kits for the Speedmaster. Two accessory kits are also on sale that go with the Speedmaster - the Highway kit and the Maverick Kit. The Highway Kit gets a full set of soft-luggage panniers while the maverick kit gets a single seat and flatter handlebars. Prices of the Speedmaster start at Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Z900 RS

Kawasaki Z900 RS is powered by a 948cc, inline four-cylinder engine that puts out 110 hp and 98.5 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Braking duties are served by dual 300 mm discs at the front and a single 250 mm disc at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered with the motorcycle, along with other features like a full LED headlamp, traction control system and more. The Z900 RS picks design inspiration from the Z1 from the 1970s. Prices of the Z900 RS start at Rs 15.30 lakh (ex-showroom).