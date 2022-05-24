Top 5 changes on the Triumph Tiger 1200

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 range is on sale in India and here are the top 5 changes that the new Tiger 1200 range gets.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 was officially launched in India earlier today at Rs 19.19 lakh, ex-showroom pan India. The flagship Triumph adventure motorcycle has had major updates to cope with the demand in this segment consisting of the BMW GS 1250, Ducati Multistrada V4, and the Honda Africa Twin in the country.



Globally, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 competes with the KTM 1290, a host of Japanese adventure tourers like the Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Kawasaki Versys 1000, and Yamaha’s XT1200Z Super Tenere amongst others.



The new Tiger 1200 boasts an extensive list of changes and upgrades and is not a mere update to the older version. It is new. Let’s take a look at 5 major changes with the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200.

Leaner Design



The first thing one would notice is the design of the 2022 Tiger 1200 and its lean looks. The weight shedding is evident here. The 1200 is slimmer than the previous model, and the dual headlamp setup is replaced by a single LED unit that makes the motorcycle look sleeker. The new motorcycle follows the new Tiger design language seen on its smaller-displacement sibling, the Tiger 900.



The overall design of the motorcycle is to deliver performance on and off the road, offering riders a better geometry whether sitting or standing. Triumph has carried forward all the good bits from the older model such as the shaft drive and the triple-cylinder layout, building on it to make it better.



New Addition To The Family



Triumph has done away with the XR, and XC suffixes and introduced a new nomenclature with the Tiger 1200 range. The new motorcycle is available in either GT or Rally trims, the former focused on on-road use and the latter for off-road. Within the GT and Rally trims, there are also the Explorer variants that come with larger fuel tanks for longer riding durations.



The Triumph Tiger GT Pro and GT Explorer get alloy wheels with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear setup, 7.9-inches of suspension travel, and five riding modes that include Road, Rain, and Sport, Rider-configurable, and Off-Road. The GT variants are available in three colour options: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, and Lucerne Blue.

Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer

The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer being the more off-road focused motorcycles get a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tyre setup with spoked wheels. The semi-active Showa suspension (which is standard across all models) offers 8.7-inches of travel and features an additional Off-Road Pro mode that the GT does not get. Colour options on the Rally versions include Lucerne Blue, Snowdonia White, and Sapphire Black.



The Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro and the Rally Pro get a 20-litre fuel tank while the GT Explorer and the Rally Explorer get a 30-litre tank.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro

Lightweight Chassis



The overall design was possible because of the chassis. The Tiger 1200 gets an all-new lightweight chassis with a bolt-on subframe. This has helped Triumph keep the motorcycle narrow between the legs and help shed a lot of weight. The motorcycle also gets a lightweight ‘tri-link’ swingarm and is suspended with Showa semi-active suspension as standard.



As a result, the Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro weighs 245 kg, the Rally Pro weighs 249 kg, while the GT Explorer and the Rally Explorer weigh 255 kg and 261 kg respectively. Triumph has managed to make the motorcycles 25 kilograms lighter and claims that the Tiger 1200 is 17 kg lighter than the closest shaft-driven competition — the BMW GS 1250.

Fully Loaded Technology

Triumph Tiger 1200 family

Triumph’s flagship tourer gets a 7.0-inch TFT display with the My Triumph Connectivity System that allows users to answer calls and offers turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro control. This is a standard feature across all variants. The GT Explorer and Rally Explorer feature the new Triumph Blind Spot Radar system, developed in partnership with Continental for blind-spot detection and lane changing assistance.



Other bits include Cornering Traction Control as standard, a six-axis IMU, lean-sensitive cornering lights, Hill Hold Assist, heated grips while the Explorer versions get heated rider and passenger seats, cruise control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Tiger range gets Brembo M4.30 Stylema monoblock radial callipers as standard.



New Engine



The motor has always been one of Triumph’s highlights. The new Tiger Explorer range gets a new 1160cc, T-plane engine that makes 148 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip assist clutch and gets a bi-directional quick shifter as standard.



Although Triumph has detuned the engine slightly for the Brazilian and Belgian markets, India gets all the 148 horses.